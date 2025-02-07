Viewers are raving about 'thrilling' and 'suspenseful' hidden gem on Netflix

We love spotting amazing new shows on Netflix that might have flown under the radar - and this looks like one of the best ones fans. Fans are loving the new Swedish import The Åre Murders, a scandi noir murder mystery series that follows the disappearance of a young woman on an icy night.

The story follows a police officer, Hanna Ahlander, who has no choice but to move to her sister's vacation home in Åre after being suspended from her job and dumped by her partner in Stockholm.

WATCH: The Scandinavian drama has been widely praised

So when a woman disappears, Hanna can't resist investigating what happened to her. Reluctantly taken on by a local police officer, Daniel Lindskog, the pair have to build trust to find out what happened to the missing girl.

© Courtesy of Netflix The Åre Murders has been a huge hit

Taking to X to discuss, one person wrote: "I love a good Swedish crime series, they're always brilliant. Just on with #thearemurders on Netflix." Another person posted: "Those that have @netflix and enjoy a Swedish crime drama you will love the gripping suspenseful show #TheÅreMurders. It’s well paced with a great cast. The snow covered mountains/landscape are stunning."

A third person added: "The Åre Murders is out! Brace yourself for another thrilling episode in the Swedish wilderness. Dark secrets and deadly motives collide. Dive into the mystery now!"

© Courtesy of Netflix Season one is available on Netflix

The series is based on a novel series, with the first episodes covering the novels Hidden in Snow and Hidden in the Shadow - will you be checking in out?

For fans of Scandinavian crime dramas, there are plenty of choices on Netflix if you need more after watching The Åre Murders! Some top picks available on the streaming platform include The Valhalla Murders, The Chestnut Man, Young Wallander, Entrapped and The Nurse - will you be watching?