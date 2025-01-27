Today's Dylan Dreyer returns to childhood home — and it's so different to where she lives now

It was a weekend of celebrations for Dylan Dreyer who made a special trip in honor of her dad's 80th birthday.

The Today host was joined by her husband, Brian Fichera and their three sons, Rusty, Ollie and Calvin on Jim's special day.

The group visited New Jersey where they dined at one of their favorite restaurants before visiting the home where Dylan was raised.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Dylan Dreyer's beautiful second home at the beach

"Little trip down memory lane!" Dylan wrote alongside several snapshots of their weekend antics. "@federicisrestaurant with my dad for his 80th birthday, then took the boys to the house I grew up in that my dad built.

"Then my dad’s old farm that’s now the @manalapan_parks_and_recreation Happy Birthday Dad!! Love you!!"

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer's son poses outside her childhood home which her dad built

Calvin posed at the bottom of the expansive snowy backyard which featured a plethora of large trees and plenty of space to play.

In the background was the huge, two-storey yellow house with large windows and an American flag flying at full mast outside.

© Instagram Dylan talk a walk down memory lane and visited her dad's former farm too

Dylan lived at the impressive abode until she left home for college at Rutgers. Her dad built the house on four-acres of woodland.

He was a mechanic by trade and had help from Dylan's grandfather and their friends.

Dylan remembered her childhood with her brothers with fondness and spoke to NJ Monthly about her wholesome upbringing.

© Instagram Dylan and her family went out for dinner to celebrate her dad's 80th

"We had a huge wrought-iron bell that my mom would ring [so we'd know it was] time to come home for dinner, because we'd be playing in the woods across the street or stealing apples from the apple orchard."

Dylan's life looks a lot different now as she and Brian are raising their kids in New York City.

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Dylan lives in New York

They have a beautiful apartment which they've decked out perfectly to house their three active young boys.

Dylan previously confessed the pad is "tiny" but they got creative with a triple-decker bunk bed so that all three boys can share a bedroom.

© Instagram Dylan is a hands on mom

It also features a large open-planned living area and a spacious kitchen so she can cook up a storm with her kiddies.

They may not have a backyard like she had growing up but the hands-on parents regularly share glimpses of their fun-packed adventures outdoors.

Dylan also has an house on the beach

In addition to their NY home, they also have a property by the beach where they often go on the weekends or during the school break.

It has beautiful views of the ocean and during the summer they can utilise the deck for outdoor dining and entertaining.