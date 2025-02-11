Cormoran Strike: everything to know about season 7, The Running Grave

Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott are always a welcome sight on our screens, and the sixth season of Strike, The Ink Black Heart, has left us seriously wanting more! So is the seventh series of the hit BBC show happening, and what will it all be about? Find out everything you need to know here…

Although the BBC has yet to renew the show for another season, the show has been incredibly popular for the network, with season five, Troubled Blood, averaging 8.4 million viewers back in 2022 - so we think that it might be a safe bet to see the show return for another season.

The screenwriter, Tom Edge, also appears to have confirmed that he is set to adapt the seventh screenplay, with his agency confirming that he will pen the next instalment, which is slated to be filmed in 2025.

It certainly doesn't hurt that the seventh instalment of the novel series by JK Rowling, The Running Grave, is one of the most highest rated in the series, scoring an impressive 4.6 score on Goodreads.

While each novel sees private detectives Cormoran and Robin take on a different, challenging murder mystery, book seven changes things up as the pair are paid to investigate the whereabouts of a young man who has disappeared into a religious cult, leading Robin to go undercover to find out what is happening in the cult and find their client's son.

However, she soon discovers that the cult, based on a farm, is a terrifying and sadistic place, and that her life might depend on keeping her fake identity intact while uncovering horrendous truths about the farm.

Stephen King was among those to praise the latest novel at the time, writing: "This is JK Rowling at her best, recalling the sheer readability of the Harry Potter books, but much darker. This got me through a difficult time."

While we wait for the seventh season, which will likely be released around 2026, JK Rowling recently confirmed the publication date for the eighth book in the series, The Hallmarked Man, using the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The novel will be released on 2 September 2025 - so mark your calendars!