Escape To The Country star Jules Hudson issues major warning

Jules Hudson fears the government's changes to farmers' inheritance tax will affect rural life as we know it. Heading to the TV Choice Awards on Monday night, the Escape to the Country star issued a warning to fans.

Speaking with MailOnline, Jules, 55, said: "I think that we're all concerned about everything that could potentially undermine the fabric of rural life.

"You know, I get it. Someone has to make decisions, but we just ask that they are the right ones," he continued.

"I can't be too political about it, but needless to say I live and work in a farming community and there is a lot of worried people out there. I just hope that someone is listening, to be honest with you."

Last autumn, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced plans to introduce a 20% inheritance tax which applies to farms worth more than £1miliion, from April 2026. A vocal opponent, Jules responded to the news in November, criticising the government for triggering "real panic" in the countryside and telling Sir Keir Starmer that farmers "will not take this lying down".

In December, Jules followed up with an appearance on the Cannon Hall Farm podcast, where he discussed the current crisis in British family farming following the government's budget proposals.

While Jules has become concerned that people will feel put off of rural life, he has confirmed that Escape to the Country will not be affected by the ongoing crisis and that they've "got another series in the making".

A cause close to his heart, since 2012, Jules has been living in the countryside with his partner, Tania and their son, Jack. Writing about his rural existence, Jules previously admitted: "Country life may not always be easier and cheaper but in my experience, it could be the most rewarding undertaking any of us might make."

Based in Herefordshire, the presenter and his family reside in a 16th-century cottage, which they purchased for £610,000. They have since spent an additional £100,000 on renovations.

Speaking to The Times in 2020, Jules reflected on his and Tania's decision to move away from London. "We knew what we were looking for — something with space, something with outbuildings," he began. "And having its own plot was really important to me. Having that little cushion around you is the thing for me."

Recalling that the property was "tired" when they bought it, Jules was delighted to learn that "the house was brilliantly saved from demolition back in the 1970s by a very enterprising couple who worked to preserve it. "It was liveable when we bought it, but it was very tired," he mused.