Escape to the Country: meet presenter Jules Hudson's wife Tania and son

Escape to the Country is a fan favourite, and for good reason! The charming show, which takes a look at dream homes in the countryside, see beloved presenter Jules Hudson showing us around some idyllic properties. But how much do you know about him behind the scenes? Find out more about his lovely family here...

Jules lives in Hertfordshire with his partner, Tania Fitzgerald, and their young son, Jack. The pair also share two Labradors, Teddy and Iolo.

WATCH: Jules jokes about filming in the rain

While Jules rarely posts snaps of his family on social media, he shared a snap of now-seven-year-old Jack celebrating his second birthday back in 2017, writing: "THANK YOU All so much for wishing Jack happy birthday. He's having a great day!"

The TV personality has shared several other snaps of his only son growing up, and he is such a cutie! At the start of lockdown, he shared a snap of him holding little Jack. "It all feels very doom and gloom at the moment. Not for this one though. Our little rugby player all ready for Sport Relief today!" he wrote in the caption.

In an interview with the Sunday Post back in 2018, Jules revealed that Tania had helped him to have a meet and greet with a group of fans, explaining: "I spotted a Jules Hudson Fan section on Twitter but ignored it.

"Then my wife said I should call the woman who runs it. I’d love to have been a fly on her wall that day. She organised a meet up with the fans which was lovely. One even travelled from Australia."

Jules lives in Hertfordshire with his wife and son

According to Jules' website, the show's host is also a "keen countryman and craftsman". It reads: "Jules spends his spare time renovating his period home and garden in Herefordshire and rescuing old furniture."

He previously opened up about his love of the countryside, saying: "I like the pace of life, the space and the shared fellowship. What’s revolutionised country living is next day delivery. It doesn’t matter if there are no shops nearby now as long as you have the internet."

