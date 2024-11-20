Jules Hudson flooded with support as he reveals career move away from show

TV star Jules Hudson delighted fans earlier this week when he revealed his latest career move away from Escape to the Country.

Whilst the archaeologist is best known for presenting the likes of Winter On The Farm, This Week On The Farm and Countryfile, Jules has since turned his attention to a new passion – creating handmade furniture.

© Instagram

The 54-year-old star completed a 12-week furniture-course earlier this year and has been exploring his interests in renovating and rescuing old furniture.

Taking to Instagram, Jules shared a snippet of his new shop featuring handmade furniture and rustic homeware goods. In an announcement, the presenter told his followers: "We did it! The Jules Store launched today, so huge thanks to the amazing team at @warehouse701 and everyone who came along today to say hello and talk design.

"It's early days and more items are on their way, but it's great to finally have a home from which to showcase all the hard work from the workshop. Join us if you can on 5th December as we launch our first Christmas season with evening drinks and the chance to explore all that 701 has to offer."

The star's fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations. "Huge congratulations, love this!!!," noted one, while a second added: "Wishing you and the team every success Jules," and a third chimed in: "Congratulations. It all looks wonderfully stylish."

Jules lives in Herefordshire with his partner, Tania Fitzgerald, and their young son, Jack. The pair purchased their sprawling farmhouse in 2012 for £610,000, before spending a further £100,000 on renovations.

© Instagram

In an interview with The Times in 2020, Jules said: "I found London very claustrophobic. There's an energy about it that I absolutely love, but I need green fields and space."

Reflecting on their property search, Jules added: "We knew what we were looking for — something with space, something with outbuildings. And having its own plot was really important to me. Having that little cushion around you is the thing for me. After the B&B and boarding school, my own space is very important."

Of his love for the countryside, he previously said: "I like the pace of life, the space and the shared fellowship. What's revolutionised country living is next day delivery. It doesn't matter if there are no shops nearby now as long as you have the internet."

Prior to his presenting roles, Jules was in the military and trained to be an officer at Sandhurst aged 23. He was commissioned into the British Army with the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers ten years later.

He told the Express in 2017: "Last year, I went back again to be commissioned in the Royal Engineers and that was the bravest thing I've ever done. It was pretty daunting. I did come out the other end okay but most of my comrades were half my age."