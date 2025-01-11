James Martin issues response after guest complains he's 'too slow' on Saturday Morning

James Martin was back in the kitchen on ITV's Saturday Morning, where he welcomed actor James Buckley and his wife Clair Meek as special guests. The pair, known for their podcast In Sickness and in Health, brought their humour and appetite to the show.

The episode saw James cooking a beef and ale pie, a hearty dish with slow-cooked beef in a rich ale and red wine sauce, topped with golden puff pastry. As James carefully assembled the pie, Buckley couldn't help but make a cheeky remark.

"You're doing that so slow, James," Buckley said as the chef focused on the finishing touches. Taken aback but laughing, James replied: "Sorry, mate."

James defends his process

© ITV James Martin on Saturday Morning

James explained: "We've got to make it look good for TV, you see?" Buckley, clearly starving, admitted: "I'm so hungry, I can't wait for this. This looks absolutely amazing."

Once the dish was ready, James presented the pie alongside buttery carrots simmered with star anise. Passing the plates to his guests, James added: "There we have it, your first dish: meat pie and carrots."

The couple wasted no time digging in, with Clair expressing her delight. Buckley added another cheeky comment, asking: "You're not about to do that TV thing where we have a couple of bites and then you take it away from me, are you?"

James laughed, assuring the couple they could finish their meal, and promised: "This is just the starter—there's more coming later."

A feast of delicious dishes

© ITV James and Clair were special guests on Saturday Morning

The pie was just the beginning of James' culinary showcase. Other dishes included Welsh Rarebit with Bacon & Chutney and what he called his "Best Ever Bacon Butty."

Later in the show, James also prepared blackened rice with squid. The dish featured squid ink-infused rice with a garlic butter centre, wrapped in breadcrumbs and served with a roasted red pepper sauce and crème fraîche. The guests seemed thrilled with every bite.

Fans react to the moment

© ITV James Martin was being told he was "too slow" on Saturday Morning

Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the episode. Many found Buckley's comments hilarious, with one tweeting: "James Buckley's so cheeky! Loved how James Martin took it in stride." Another joked: "Slow cooking at its finest – literally!"

James' laid-back approach to cooking remains a hit with fans, and his ability to handle light-hearted jabs only adds to his charm.

James Martin's Saturday Morning airs Saturdays at 9.30am on ITV.