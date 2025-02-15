James Martin makes major hint about leaving the UK for a country 'close to heart'

James Martin has hinted that he may one day leave the UK and settle in a place that has shaped his career and passion for food.

The celebrity chef, 51, has made no secret of his love for France, where he first trained as a teenager and developed his culinary skills. Over the years, he has spoken fondly of his deep connection to the country – and now, he has hinted that it may be the place where he eventually retires.

WATCH: James Martin talks moving to Scotland on Saturday Morning

A lifelong love for France

© Shutterstock James Martin has a lot of love for France and French food

James’ love affair with France began at an early age. Growing up in North Yorkshire, he visited the country frequently due to his father's wine-importing business, often travelling to Saint-Émilion, a village near Bordeaux.

His first experience with French cuisine was eye-opening. Speaking in a past interview, he recalled: “It was stuff I’d never seen before – woodcock stews with the head and beak, and the guy next to you would cut the head in half and pick out the brain. You had to eat it. There was nothing else. I thought it was fantastic.”

Despite speaking very little French, James trained in the country at just 13 years old, working in a two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Saint-Émilion. It was there that he received his first chef’s jacket and knife set, setting him on the path to becoming one of the UK’s most famous chefs.

Could James Martin move to France?

© Shutterstock James Martin has plans on retiring to France

While James has spent much of his career in the UK, running restaurants and hosting popular TV shows like James Martin’s Saturday Morning, he has never ruled out the idea of relocating.

Speaking to Complete France, James admitted that moving to France is something he has considered. “You’ve got to, otherwise you regret it,” he said.

Chris Millinship, who hosted James at his B&B in Dordogne, also believes the chef has a strong desire to settle in France, revealing: “James actually said to me, ‘I wouldn’t mind having a place like yours and doing 50 meals a day’. You can see that the call of France is still there.

James has also spoken about his ideal location, revealing on The Travel Diaries with Holly Rubenstein: “I think really probably the middle – an area called Saint-Paul-De-Vence. That’s probably where I’m gonna be retiring.”

What makes France so special to him?

© Shutterstock James Martin has also said he'd like to move to Scotland

For James, it’s not just about the food – it’s the way of life in France that appeals to him.

“Wherever you go in France, there is just a uniqueness in terms of food,” he explained. “It is such an important part of their life – it is the forefront of what they are.”

He continued: “They are very supportive of individual suppliers and producers. You have to have a butcher, a fishmonger, and a boulangerie, and they keep it and look after it. When you go to a French market, there’s a guy selling cod and another selling langoustine – very rarely do you get two people selling the same thing.”

His latest project inspired by France

© Shutterstock James Martin cooking in the Big Kitchen at the BBC Good Food Show

James’ love for French food has influenced his latest cookbook, Cheese, which he discussed in a recent interview.

“I’ve worked in France, and I know a lot of suppliers of cheese in the UK, so I thought a cheese recipe book would be quite a fun thing to do.”

His time in France has even shaped his cheeseboard preferences, as he revealed: “I love a Comté as a hard cheese. The French look at Comté like we look at cheddar – it’s the biggest-selling cheese in France, and it’s aged similarly to our cheddar.”

Could James Martin leave the UK for good?

© Shutterstock James Martin on Loose Women

While James has several restaurants and businesses in the UK, including The Lygon Arms and The Kitchen at Chewton Glen, his strong ties to France make it clear that a move could be on the horizon.

For now, James remains busy with his TV commitments and culinary ventures, but it’s clear that France still holds a special place in his heart – and could one day become his permanent home.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning continues on ITV1 and ITVX.