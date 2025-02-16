Netflix viewers are binge-watching this new 'creepy' AI thriller that's a '10/10' show

A new Netflix thriller has viewers hooked, with many calling it the next Dark.

The German-made series Cassandra has been described as "creepy, suspenseful, and brilliant" by fans, with some admitting they watched all six episodes in one sitting.

What is Cassandra about?

Cassandra is a sci-fi thriller horror series on Netflix

The series follows a family who move into a 'smart home' decades after its original owner passed away. As they settle in, the home's AI assistant, Cassandra, suddenly reactivates—unleashing a series of disturbing and eerie events.

With elements of science fiction, horror, and psychological thriller, the show quickly builds tension, keeping audiences on edge.

Viewers call the series 'the new Dark'

Fans are calling Cassandra the new Dark on Netflix

Since its release, Cassandra has drawn comparisons to Dark, another German Netflix hit known for its gripping mystery and complex storytelling.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Netflix should invest more in German shows… we had the masterpiece Dark, then 1899 from the same writers, now Cassandra…"

Another viewer said: "Strange, disturbing, and campy AF, but every time I go to turn it off, I can't do it. Please tell me someone else has seen this."

A third added: "Cassandra on Netflix is definitely a 10/10, I've been hooked since the beginning."

How is the new series performing?

Cassandra is looking to be the sci-fi thriller of the year

The show has already made its way into Netflix's global Top 10 and currently holds a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics are also praising the series for its unique blend of genres. Kelcie Mattson from Collider wrote in an 8/10 review: "Fusing elements of sci-fi, horror, psychological thriller, and women-focused family dramas of decades past, Cassandra is quieter than the company's films but still a sleek, ambitious limited series with plenty of meat on its bones."

Chris Joyce from Screen Rant added: "The excitement and nervousness will have you on the edge of your seat while you constantly look over your shoulder to ensure your smart devices aren't scheming behind you."

Where does the thriller rank on Netflix?

Viewers cannot get enough of this sci-fi horror thriller on Netflix

The series is currently sitting at number one worldwide and has entered the UK Top 10, cementing its place as one of the platform's biggest hits of the year.

With its eerie premise and gripping storytelling, Cassandra is proving to be a must-watch for sci-fi and thriller fans alike.

The full series of Cassandra is now available to stream on Netflix.