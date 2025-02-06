Where to shop Holly Willoughby's outfits in Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt

Holly Willoughby made her big TV comeback on Wednesday night, hosting new Netflix show, Celebrity Bear Hunt. Aside from looking forward to seeing the star-studded line-up being put through their paces, I couldn't wait to see what Holly would be wearing after she's spent limited time in the spotlight over the last 18 months.

If you didn't tune in, Celebrity Bear Hunt is a high-stakes survival game where celebrities are dropped into the jungles of Central America to become Bear Grylls’ prey. He tests their survival instincts in a series of gruelling challenges and those who fall short will find themselves in the 'Bear Hunt'. It's essentially a game of cat and mouse where Bear hunts them down, eliminating anyone who gets caught.

© Netflix Holly and Bear Grylls make the perfect TV duo

Holly is the solo host, and as you might expect, her wardrobe has a few nods to the filming location, Costa Rica. While it's not exactly tropical weather over here in the UK, I already have my eye on a few pieces.

© Netflix Holly's cool-girl chunky boots First up are the black Grenson biker boots she was spotted wearing in the promo poster. The mum-of-three has been a fan of Grenson's coveted Nanette boots for years and she's just dropped her own collection with the brand. The Grenson + Holly Nanettes are very similar to the original sell-out style, with the addition of a detachable strap, which fits over the upper and under the sole of the boot, plus green plaid laces. They're effortlessly cool and I seriously want a pair. Also available in tan and leopard print (which she wore on the show with a khaki co-ord), they retail for £365 but are totally worth the splurge as you can wear them all year round. As they're made from real leather, it's likely they'll last you for years too.



Holly's dark floral mini dress Another highlight was her floral Rixo dress. Holly looked stunning in the Hebe Silk Mini Dress in Waterblossom Noir, which is a shorter version of the brand's signature Emory Gown. Made from silk crepe de chine, it has flattering long blouson sleeves to balance the flippy short skirt and a deep V-neckline. Sadly it's sold out in almost every size, but it is also available in summer-ready Waterblossom Red or Princess Kate-worthy Runway Spot Cornflower - and both are gorgeous for the coming seasons. If you're looking for a more affordable style, I think this mini that's just dropped at River Island has a similar vibe. Wear it like Holly with a pair of western boots.

© Netflix Holly's palm print halterneck The TV star fully embraced the tropics in a printed dress by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz. The Awash Mystery mini dress features a bold palm print bordered with a beachy wave motif and has breezy cut-out detail. Made locally from cotton-voile, it's cut with a chic halterneck. It's sold out in most sizes, but you can find lots of similar styles from the label available at NET-A-PORTER.

