David Tennant suffers awkward blunder during BAFTAs – but it never aired

David Tennant is back as the host of the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) and has gone down a storm with viewers - particularly his surprise singalong.

The Doctor Who favourite, 53, suffered a funny slip-up, however, in a moment that didn't make the live BBC broadcast. While introducing Severance actor Adam Scott to the stage to present an award, the star fumbled over his words. The moment was omitted from the live show in the edit.

WATCH: David Tennant bursts into song at the 2025 BAFTAs

An eye-witness told HELLO! he drew big laughs from the VIP guests after stumbling over his introduction. Taking his slip-up in his stride like the pro that he is, David told the audience: "Pretend that bit didn’t just happen… I just read what's put in front of me!"

Fans have been loving David at the helm of the awards show, flooding X (formerly known as Twitter) with comments praising his charisma. "Now that's how you open an awards show. David Tennant what a legend!," one penned.

"David Tennant makes the BAFTAs so enjoyable!!," another wrote, while a third enthused: "David Tennant is a national treasure and we must protect him at all costs."

The BAFTA host kicked off the film awards ceremony with a sketch, featuring him and his wife Georgia in his dressing room.

David Tennant suffered a slip-up during the 2025 BAFTAs - but it never aired

He called upon the "BAFTA gods" to help him, getting messages of support from fellow Scottish actor Brian Cox, before singing a rendition of The Proclaimers' hit 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)' with a little help from his celebrity friends, including James McAvoy.

David's hair transformation

David is a popular choice as BAFTAs host and was back by popular demand after last year's show

David delighted fans when he rocked the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London alongside his wife Georgia Tennant, debuting a brand new hairdo.

Dressed in a rather jazzy black velvet suit and matching shirt bearing beaded detailing on the lapel, cuffs, and collar, the Broadchurch favourite looked seriously dapper.

David, joined by wife Georgia Tennant, debuted a plum hair transformation on the red carpet

The star of the show, however, was his deep plum hair - a sure sign he is back in action filming the third and final installment of Good Omens.

It was recently revealed that David and Michael Sheen would begin filming the final iteration of the popular Prime Video series about an unlikely angel and demon duo.

Series creator Neil Gaiman has stepped back from production amid sexual assault allegations, and in light of the scandal, the third series will take the form of a single feature-length episode.

David plays the demon Crowley, the Earth's representative from Hell, who has a complex relationship with the angel Aziraphale, played by Sheen.

