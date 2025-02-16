Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Tennant suffers awkward blunder during BAFTAs – but it never aired
Host David Tennant attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images for BAFTA

The 2025 EE BAFTAs host has proved popular with fans online  

Kate Thomas
Lifestyle Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
David Tennant is back as the host of the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) and has gone down a storm with viewers - particularly his surprise singalong.

The Doctor Who favourite, 53, suffered a funny slip-up, however, in a moment that didn't make the live BBC broadcast. While introducing Severance actor Adam Scott to the stage to present an award, the star fumbled over his words. The moment was omitted from the live show in the edit.

WATCH: David Tennant bursts into song at the 2025 BAFTAs

An eye-witness told HELLO! he drew big laughs from the VIP guests after stumbling over his introduction. Taking his slip-up in his stride like the pro that he is, David told the audience: "Pretend that bit didn’t just happen… I just read what's put in front of me!"

Fans have been loving David at the helm of the awards show, flooding X (formerly known as Twitter) with comments praising his charisma. "Now that's how you open an awards show. David Tennant what a legend!," one penned.

"David Tennant makes the BAFTAs so enjoyable!!," another wrote, while a third enthused: "David Tennant is a national treasure and we must protect him at all costs."

The BAFTA host kicked off the film awards ceremony with a sketch, featuring him and his wife Georgia in his dressing room.

David Tennant hosting 2025 BAFTAs © BBC
David Tennant suffered a slip-up during the 2025 BAFTAs - but it never aired

He called upon the "BAFTA gods" to help him, getting messages of support from fellow Scottish actor Brian Cox, before singing a rendition of The Proclaimers' hit 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)' with a little help from his celebrity friends, including James McAvoy.

David's hair transformation

Host David Tennant attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall © Getty Images for BAFTA
David is a popular choice as BAFTAs host and was back by popular demand after last year's show

David delighted fans when he rocked the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London alongside his wife Georgia Tennant, debuting a brand new hairdo.  

Dressed in a rather jazzy black velvet suit and matching shirt bearing beaded detailing on the lapel, cuffs, and collar, the Broadchurch favourite looked seriously dapper.

Host David Tennant and Georgia Tennant attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025© Getty Images for BAFTA
David, joined by wife Georgia Tennant, debuted a plum hair transformation on the red carpet

The star of the show, however, was his deep plum hair - a sure sign he is back in action filming the third and final installment of Good Omens.

It was recently revealed that David and Michael Sheen would begin filming the final iteration of the popular Prime Video series about an unlikely angel and demon duo.

Series creator Neil Gaiman has stepped back from production amid sexual assault allegations, and in light of the scandal, the third series will take the form of a single feature-length episode.

David plays the demon Crowley, the Earth's representative from Hell, who has a complex relationship with the angel Aziraphale, played by Sheen.

Bvlgari is the Official Jewellery and Watch Partner for the EE BAFTA Film Awards

Controversial Baftas triumphs

Andrew Scott was not nominated for a BAFTA in 2024 unlike his co-star Paul Mescal © Dave Benett/Getty Images for BAF

1998

Shakespeare In Love star Judy Dench won best-supporting actress despite her fleeting screen time and strong competition from stars of Elizabeth, Saving Private Ryan and The Truman Show.

2004

Another contested award was for Bill Nighy who won best supporting actor for his role as washed-up rocker Billy Mack in Love Actually (Christmas film fans may disagree that the awarding was questionable). 

2005

A mostly forgotten film, My Summer Of Love bombed at the box office but surprisingly took home the Bafta for Best British Film.

2006

Leaving Mr Darcy fans heartbroken, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of The Were-Rabbit triumphed over Joe Wright's much acclaimed adaptation of Pride & Prejudice in the Best British Film category.

2014

In the same year Woody Allen was accused of sexual abuse, his film Blue Jasmine was up for three awards: Best Original Script, Cate Blanchett for Best Actress and Sally Hawkins for Best Supporting Actress.

2020

 A troubled year for the awards due to their perceived lack of racial and gender diversity (the directorial nominees were all male) leading to the #BaftasSoWhite trend.

2021

Noel Clarke won the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema category but his triumph was short lived as Bafta suspended both his membership and the award after 20 allegations of sexual harassment were made against him.

2024

There was outcry when Andrew Scott received no nominations for his widely lauded performance in All of Us Strangers yet costars Paul Mescal and Claire Foy did.

