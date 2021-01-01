Olivia Coleman in tears as Broadchurch triumphs again - all the winners at TV BAFTA Awards

More than a year after the hit first series of Broadchurch came to an end, the detective drama remains unstoppable.
The hit ITV show - recently recommissioned for a second series - was the big winner at the TV BAFTA Awards on Sunday evening, picking up three of the prestigious trophies, including best drama.
There were personal accolades for Best Supporting Actor David Bradley and Best Actress Olivia Colman.
Olivia couldn't contain her emotions as she accepted her award from Sam Neil at the star-studded ceremony.
She apologised profusely as she cried on stage, saying, "Sorry, not cool", before stating that working with co-star David Tennant was a "joy and a treat".
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway went home with two BAFTAs, for Best Entertainment Show and Entertainment Performance. The IT Crowd also secured a BAFTA double, with trophies for Best Male and Female in a Comedy Programme for Richard Ayoade and Katherine Parkinson
Richard Ayoade from the IT Crowd and Ant and Dec picked up BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday
Coronation Street picked up its 10th BAFTA for Best Soap, which was collected by cast members both past and present, including Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jane Danson, David Neilson and Samia Ghadie. And Aaron Paul was on hand to collect the award for International Winner for Breaking Bad.
Cilla Black won the Special Award for her services to TV and entertainment over the last 50 years. "I've led a charmed life. I've worked with incredible people," she said as she accepted the honour from Paul O'Grady.
Julie Walters received BAFTA's highest honour, a Fellowship, for her contribution to film and TV.
Winners at the 2014 TV BAFTA Awards
- Best Actress: Olivia Colman
- Best Actor: Sean Harris
- Supporting Actress: Sarah Lancashire
- Supporting Actor: David Bradley
- Female Comedy Performance: Katherine Parkinson
- Male Comedy Performance: Richard Ayoade
- Special Award: Cilla Black
- Academy Fellowship: Julie Walters
- Best Drama: Broadchurch
- Best Entertainment Show: Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Entertainment Performance: Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Soap and Continuing Drama: Coronation Street
- Single Drama: Complicit
- Mini Series: In The Flesh
- Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme: A League of Their Own
- Situation Comedy: Him & Her: The Wedding
- Radio Times Audience Award: Doctor Who: Day of the Doctor
- International: Breaking Bad
- Factual Series: Bedlam
- Specialist Factual: David Attenborough's Natural History Museum Alive
- Single Documentary: The Murder Trial
- Features: Long Lost Family
- Reality and Constructed Reality: Gogglebox
- Current Affairs: Syria: Across the Lines
- News Coverage: ITV News at Ten: Woolwich Attack
- Sport and Live Event: The Ashes 2013- 1st Test, Day 5