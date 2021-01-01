Olivia Coleman in tears as Broadchurch triumphs again - all the winners at TV BAFTA Awards

19 MAY 2014

More than a year after the hit first series of Broadchurch came to an end, the detective drama remains unstoppable.



The hit ITV show - recently recommissioned for a second series - was the big winner at the TV BAFTA Awards on Sunday evening, picking up three of the prestigious trophies, including best drama.



There were personal accolades for Best Supporting Actor David Bradley and Best Actress Olivia Colman.

Olivia Colman broke down during her acceptance speech at the TV BAFTA Awards



Olivia couldn't contain her emotions as she accepted her award from Sam Neil at the star-studded ceremony.



She apologised profusely as she cried on stage, saying, "Sorry, not cool", before stating that working with co-star David Tennant was a "joy and a treat".

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway went home with two BAFTAs, for Best Entertainment Show and Entertainment Performance. The IT Crowd also secured a BAFTA double, with trophies for Best Male and Female in a Comedy Programme for Richard Ayoade and Katherine Parkinson

Richard Ayoade from the IT Crowd and Ant and Dec picked up BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday

A very nervous Sean Harris was named Best Actor for his role in Southcliffe, a Channel 4 drama about shootings in a small English town, while Sarah Lancashire took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for Last Tango in Halifax.

Coronation Street picked up its 10th BAFTA for Best Soap, which was collected by cast members both past and present, including Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jane Danson, David Neilson and Samia Ghadie. And Aaron Paul was on hand to collect the award for International Winner for Breaking Bad.

VIEW GALLERY Cilla Black and Julie Walters both looked stunning in black while picking up their awards



Cilla Black won the Special Award for her services to TV and entertainment over the last 50 years. "I've led a charmed life. I've worked with incredible people," she said as she accepted the honour from Paul O'Grady.



Julie Walters received BAFTA's highest honour, a Fellowship, for her contribution to film and TV.

