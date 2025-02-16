Why Prince William and Princess Kate will miss the BAFTAs

The Prince and Princess of Wales have wowed on the red carpet at the BAFTAs over the years, but the royal couple will not be the guests of honour at this year's ceremony.
While Prince William attended the event solo last year in his capacity as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, it's understood he was not planning on being at the star-studded bash on Sunday.
The future King has not attended consecutive years since he took on his formal role in 2010, succeeding the actor and director Richard Attenborough.
William's focus this year is on the next generation and he joined students to film a project at the London Screen Academy (LSA) in Highbury, north London, on Wednesday.
During his engagement, the future King, 42, spoke with senior representatives from Bafta and the LSA board, where he was told by academy co-founder Tim Bevan that it was "very much part of the vision that education and industry should come together".
Discussing industry opportunities for young people, William said the "film star essence… is so distant from reality”, adding: "It feels a lot of people don't know that they can be in the film industry."
Actor David Tennant will play host at the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Nominees include Adrien Brody, Ralph Fiennes, Demi Moore and Cynthia Erivo.
The Prince will appear in a pre-recorded video as part of the ceremony.
William and Kate last attended the BAFTAs together in 2023, see all of their royal couple's past joint appearances at the red carpet ceremony…