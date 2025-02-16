Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Reason why Prince William and Kate Middleton will miss the BAFTAs
William and Kate at BAFTAs 2023© Getty Images

Why Prince William and Princess Kate will miss the BAFTAs

The Prince of Wales is President of BAFTA

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have wowed on the red carpet at the BAFTAs over the years, but the royal couple will not be the guests of honour at this year's ceremony.

While Prince William attended the event solo last year in his capacity as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, it's understood he was not planning on being at the star-studded bash on Sunday.

The future King has not attended consecutive years since he took on his formal role in 2010, succeeding the actor and director Richard Attenborough.

William's focus this year is on the next generation and he joined students to film a project at the London Screen Academy (LSA) in Highbury, north London, on Wednesday.

WATCH: Princess Kate's best BAFTA dresses

During his engagement, the future King, 42, spoke with senior representatives from Bafta and the LSA board, where he was told by academy co-founder Tim Bevan that it was "very much part of the vision that education and industry should come together".

Discussing industry opportunities for young people, William said the "film star essence… is so distant from reality”, adding: "It feels a lot of people don't know that they can be in the film industry."

Actor David Tennant will play host at the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Nominees include Adrien Brody, Ralph Fiennes, Demi Moore and Cynthia Erivo.

The Prince will appear in a pre-recorded video as part of the ceremony.

 William and Kate last attended the BAFTAs together in 2023, see all of their royal couple's past joint appearances at the red carpet ceremony…

1/5

Catherine Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England. © Samir Hussein,Getty

2017

Kate wowed during her BAFTA debut in a floral off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen with a bouffant-style updo and stunning morganite earrings.

2/5

William and Kate at 2018 BAFTAs© WireImage

2018

All guests were dressed in black in support of the Time's Up movement, but Kate, who has to remain politically neutral, opted for an empire-line Jenny Packham dress in forest green, with a black velvet waistband. The then Duchess was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis.

3/5

Prince William and Kate on red carpet© Getty

2019

Kate looked beautiful in a bridal white one-shouldered gown by Alexander McQueen with floral embellishments and Princess Diana's diamond and South Sea pearl earrings.

4/5

William and Kate at BAFTAs 2020© Samir Hussein/WireImage

2020

The dress code was sustainable fashion in 2020, and Kate rewore a white and gold gown from Alexander McQueen, first seen on her tour of Malaysia in 2012. She styled the dress with a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace.

5/5

Kate Middleton attends EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 with Prince William© Getty

2023

The Princess wore a reworked version of her one-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen with dramatic black opera gloves and statement gold earrings.

LISTEN: Prince William and Prince Harry's shared parenting style

