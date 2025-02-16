Warwick Davis overcome with emotion for late wife amid major milestone

Warwick Davis has paid tribute to his late wife, Samantha. After receiving the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship at London's Royal Festival Hall, the actor took to the stage where he delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

WATCH:Warwick Davis gives emotional speech for his BAFTA Fellowship award

“Wow, thank you so much. Well, this is probably the best thing that’s ever happened to me, and I’ve been in Star Wars," Warwick, 55, began.

© Getty Warwick Davis took to the stage after receiving the BAFTA Fellowship on Sunday night

As he thanked his mother and his two children – Annabelle, 27, and Harrison, 20 – the Harry Potter star took a moment to honour his "wonderful" wife, Samantha, too. "She was always so supportive of my career, encouraging me to grab every opportunity with both hands," he said.

Noting that "life has been pretty tough” since her passing, Warwick praised his kids for helping him to keep working and be "able to keep engaging in life". He concluded with a special message to "Sponge," whom he said has helped him learn "to laugh and love again".

© Getty Warwick said that “life has been pretty tough” since losing his wife Samantha

HELLO! and other publications caught up with Warwick in the winner's room, where he expanded on his BAFTA win. Thankful that his kids were able to join him, the father-of-two said they were a "brilliant support" and had been "so excited" when they found out he'd got the Fellowship in the first place.

"I've got one up on Annabelle because she was only nominated for the BAFTA, she didn't win so I beat her and I'm excited!" he joked.

© BBC Warwick was joined by his children at the BAFTAs

Following 23 years of marriage, Warwick confirmed in April 2024 that his beloved wife Samantha had passed away aged 53.

Releasing an official statement, he said: "My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother, My favourite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed.

"The most open, warm person I have ever known. Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life. She had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.

© Getty Images Warwick pictured with Samantha in 2018

"With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything," Warwick mused. "It was like having a superpower. Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable Quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3. (It was her suggestion that Ricky Gervais send me off with Karl) — I think she wanted me out of the house for a few weeks!"

Warwick noted that he would be taking a break from social media. Meanwhile, the A-lister's children released a message of their own.

© Variety via Getty Images Warwick and Samantha with their two children, Annabelle and Harrison

"Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives," said Annabelle and Harrison. "Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers."

According to his autobiography, Warwick officially met Samantha on the set of Willow in 1988, but he'd already "admired her from afar" while making Labyrinth. They married three years later in Yaxley, Cambridgeshire and shared the screen on several occasions.

© Getty Images Warwick and Samantha met on the set of Willow in 1988

They also founded the charity Little People UK in 2012. According to the organisation's official website, LPUK is "dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with dwarfism while celebrating with great pride, little people's contribution to social diversity."

