The BAFTAs are back! Tonight, Team Barbie, the Oppenhomies and more A-listers are gearing up to grace the red carpet, before heading into London's Royal Festival Hall. A cornerstone of awards season, it's set to be a night to remember – and I've already got my glass of fizz ready! So, without further ado, let's raise the curtain (and a glass) to the 2024 BAFTAs...