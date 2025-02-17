Unforgotten creator responds to viewer complaints about season 6

Unforgotten creator Chris Lang has responded to viewer complaints about the "political commentary" in season six.

The hit ITV drama follows DCI Jessica James (Sinéad Keenan) and DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) as they investigate complicated cold cases, often unravelling buried secrets. In the new series, the crime-solving duo explore the discovery of human remains on Whitney Marsh.

While the new episodes have gone down a treat with many fans of the show, some have complained about the political themes.

Taking to social media one person penned: "I was a fan of each previous series. 2 episodes in and I'm finding the political commentary way too much, I think it detracts from the story and makes the whole thing less credible."

© ITV The series follows DCI Jessica James and DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan

Responding to the comment, creator and writer Chris explained: "Sorry to hear that, I like to hold up a mirror to the UK, and reflect where we are."

When another viewer described the show as "woke", one fan defended the drama, writing: "I binge-watched it on @ITVX last night. I think @ChrisLangWriter is brilliant in playing our emotions & @TVSanjeev speaks volumes with just his eyes. It made me angry. It made me sad. It provoked thought. Did I agree with all the themes? No."

Chris was quick to agree, commenting: "This is exactly the sort of response we would hope for. I certainly didn't write it thinking an audience would like all the various positions taken in the story, how could they, we are a country divided, but is it a story that provokes thought and respectful discussion? I hope so."

© ITV Some viewers have commented on the political themes

For those yet to tune into the show, it follows Sunny and Jess after the discovery of human remains on Whitney Marsh, which they soon learn is linked to a missing persons case.

As their search intensifies, a set of new characters come into the story, including Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring), an outspoken TV commentator based in Ireland; Martin 'Marty' Baines (Maximilian Fairley), an autistic man living with his mother, Dot (Michele Dotrice), in Deal, Kent; Asif Syed (Elham Ehsas), an Afghan training for his UK citizenship test; and Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton), a History Lecturer and Faculty Head at a London university.

© ITV The show is available to watch on ITVX

The synopsis continues: "While these characters live seemingly separate lives, they are intricately connected by their pasts. It’s up to Jess, Sunny, and their dedicated team to uncover these hidden links and ultimately expose the truth behind the cold case murder."

Unforgotten is available on ITVX.