Ryan Reynolds' five word response to awkward question amid lawsuit drama

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stepped out together in public for the first time since the lawsuit drama with Justin Baldoni to celebrate the 50th anniversary of SNL - where the Deadpool star had a deadpan response to a question from the hosts.
The show, which was hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, were introducing the show when they 'spotted' Ryan in the crowd, shouting: "Ryan! How’s it going?" Ryan stood up and appeared to allude to the ongoing legal troubles with the director of It Ends with Us, saying: "Great! Why, what have you heard?"
Blake, who is smiling next to Ryan, suddenly looks shocked and looks at her husband and back to the hosts in surprise, appearing to be very much a part of the jokey moment.
Both the Gossip Girl actress and her co-star Justin have filed lawsuits against one another, with Blake suing Justin for "severe emotional distress" and sexual harassment while he is countersuing for £321m for career and reputation damages.
According to reports, the trial will commence in March 2025, however, court hearings regarding the case have already taken place, and in early February Justin's legal team released a website with a full copy of his amended lawsuit against the couple, as well as a document containing correspondence between Justin, Blake and Ryan throughout the production.
Meanwhile, Blake's legal team have requested a subpoena for access to Justin's phone records, which his team is currently fighting, with lawyer Mitchell Schuster calling them "flagrantly overbroad" as it would allow them access to Justin's entire message history, web browser history and location records of the last 2.5 years.
He said: "It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these Subpoenas truly are. This is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and the Lively Parties [Lively and Reynolds] are not the FBI." He is now requesting that Judge Liman address the issue "at the soonest possible opportunity".
Viewers had a mixed reaction to Ryan's quip at the show, with one person posting on X: "Bad move SNL. These two deserve to be shunned and not given the limelight," while another posted: "I like Ryan Reynolds. I thought this was funny. I don’t know all the details of the Blake Lively It Ends with Us but I blame the PR people." A third person added: "How sweet of SNL to try and do damage control for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively—but it won’t work."