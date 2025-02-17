Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ryan Reynolds' five word response to awkward question amid lawsuit drama
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at SNL

Ryan Reynolds' five word response to awkward question amid lawsuit drama

Ryan and his partner Blake Lively put on a united front at the SNL celebration

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stepped out together in public for the first time since the lawsuit drama with Justin Baldoni to celebrate the 50th anniversary of SNL - where the Deadpool star had a deadpan response to a question from the hosts. 

The show, which was hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, were introducing the show when they 'spotted' Ryan in the crowd, shouting: "Ryan! How’s it going?" Ryan stood up and appeared to allude to the ongoing legal troubles with the director of It Ends with Us, saying: "Great! Why, what have you heard?" 

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds' cheeky comment at SNL

Blake, who is smiling next to Ryan, suddenly looks shocked and looks at her husband and back to the hosts in surprise, appearing to be very much a part of the jokey moment. 

Blake vs Justin: feud timeline

blake lively justin baldoni lawsuit© Getty Images

2024

9th August – It Ends With Us is released

6th August – Justin walks the red carpet away from the rest of his costars during the movie premiere

 13th August –Justin hires crisis PR Melissa Nathan who represented Johnny Depp during his defamation trial

20th December – Blake files a huge lawsuit against Justin, accusing him of "unprofessional'' behaviour on set

21st December – Justin is dropped by his talent agency

22nd December – The New York Times leaks private messages, attesting to a PR smear campaign against Blake

31st December – Justin files a lawsuit against The New York Times

31st December – Blake files a lawsuit against Justin

2025

16th January  – Justin countersues Blake for $400 million

21st January – Justin's team releases footage from the It Ends With Us set, contradicting Blake's argument

27th January – A trial date is set for March 2026

27th January – Audio of Justin is leaked where he allegedly apologises to Blake during filming

1st February –Justin's team launches a website with two legal documents about the dispute

5th February – Blake is sued by crisis PR firm for $7 million

Both the Gossip Girl actress and her co-star Justin have filed lawsuits against one another, with Blake suing Justin for "severe emotional distress" and sexual harassment while he is countersuing for £321m for career and reputation damages. 

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were a glamorous pair on the red carpet© Kevin Mazur/NBC via Getty Images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at SNL celebration

According to reports, the trial will commence in March 2025, however, court hearings regarding the case have already taken place, and in early February Justin's legal team released a website with a full copy of his amended lawsuit against the couple, as well as a document containing correspondence between Justin, Blake and Ryan throughout the production. 

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attends the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere© Getty
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attends the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere

Meanwhile, Blake's legal team have requested a subpoena for access to Justin's phone records, which his team is currently fighting, with lawyer Mitchell Schuster calling them "flagrantly overbroad" as it would allow them access to Justin's entire message history, web browser history and location records of the last 2.5 years. 

He said: "It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these Subpoenas truly are. This is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and the Lively Parties [Lively and Reynolds] are not the FBI." He is now requesting that Judge Liman address the issue "at the soonest possible opportunity". 

Justin Baldoni at the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Justin Baldoni at the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City.

Viewers had a mixed reaction to Ryan's quip at the show, with one person posting on X: "Bad move SNL. These two deserve to be shunned and not given the limelight," while another posted: "I like Ryan Reynolds. I thought this was funny. I don’t know all the details of the Blake Lively It Ends with Us but I blame the PR people." A third person added: "How sweet of SNL to try and do damage control for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively—but it won’t work."

