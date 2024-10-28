Inside Nicola Coughlan's private relationship with rumoured boyfriend Jake Dunn

Actress Nicola Coughlan has been romantically linked to The Ballad of Renegade Nell's, Jake Dunn.

While the pair haven't confirmed their relationship, they further fuelled speculation at the weekend after they were photographed holding hands in London during what appeared to be a date night.

© Getty Images Nicola at the European Premiere of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square

Keep scrolling to find out more about Nicola's rumoured beau and their ultra-private relationship…

Who is Jake Dunn?

Jake, 24, is a British actor and producer, best known for starring in Disney + series, Renegade Nell. He has also appeared in the likes of Get Even, Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series and Big Boys.

© Getty Images Jake Dunn attends the press night performance of "Long Day's Journey Into Night" at Wyndham's Theatre

He studied acting at the Guildhall School for Music and Drama in London and graduated in 2022.

While there, he appeared in two main productions, including Anna Karenina (starring as Betsy's husband), and Julius Caesar (in which he played Cassius).

When were they first romantically linked?

It's believed that Nicola, 37, and Jake, have been dating since August this year. The pair were photographed looking cosy at All Points East festival in London, with Nicola wrapping her arm around Jake's waist in numerous snaps.

© Getty Images Jake at the world premiere of Renegade Nell

In March, the Derry Girls actress appeared to support Jake at the world premiere of Renegade Nell. Although the pair weren't photographed together on the red carpet, a photo shared by Jake's co-star, Alice Kremelberg, showed Nicola sweetly posing alongside Jake and Alice.

Despite appearing in several photos, the duo appear to be notoriously private about their rumoured romance and are yet to speak publicly about their relationship.

Nicola's friendship with her co-star Luke Newton

Earlier this year, rumours started swirling of a possible romance between Nicola and her Bridgerton co-star, Luke Newton. Despite speculation, Nicola has long maintained that the pair simply enjoy a "gorgeous friendship".

© Getty Images Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan both appeared in Bridgerton

In conversation with Time, she explained: "A lot of people really want me to marry Luke. We have this gorgeous friendship. We have such a love for one another and this experience that I’ll never have with someone else again.

"Isn't it gorgeous that a man and woman can have that sort of relationship with one another?"

What has Nicola said about her dating life?

Although Nicola tends to keep details surrounding her private life under wraps, she has previously spoken about the dating scene and some of her dating 'red flags'.

During a candid chat with Marie Claire Australia last year, she said: "[It's] good because we have a choice now, but then there's that thing of the paradox of choice.

© Getty Images Nicola is notoriously private about her life off-screen

"We have too much choice, it's not good. So, there's probably good and bad things for both."

Revealing her biggest 'red flag', she went on to say: "When guys want to do a joker impression. Just don't… do that. That's just an immediate 'ick' and it's never good. I know that's very specific."