Kelly Ripa booed by Live audience and Mark Consuelos threatens to 'walk off set' in latest — you won't believe why

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos both had very strong opinions about a rather unassuming subject matter on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark - and it made for great live TV!

The couple were discussing Girl Scout cookies after it was announced that Girl Scouts were discontinuing two of their popular flavors - Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay after the 2025 cookie season comes to an end.

As Kelly announced the news, Mark was taken aback, telling his wife: "No, no! Do not — if it’s the Samoa, I’m going to walk off set right now."

Mark didn't need to walk off set as his cookie preference is being kept, but Kelly went on to express her surprise about the fan-favorites, admitting they were ones she hadn't even heard of.

After revealing that she recently found out she could buy her favorite cookies online, Kelly turned to her husband and said: "I'll get you some Samoas. I'll get some Peanut Butter Tagalongs and I'll get, um, I'm going to get the…"

© ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got into a lively discussion about Girl Scout Cookies on Wednesday's Live

Mark replied: "Thin Mints?" to which she responded: "I don’t like Thin Mints." The studio audience were not impressed with Kelly's admission and began to boo her.

"I don’t like them, there I said it! I don’t like—" the Live Wire author continued, as Mark encouraged the audience to boo his wife some more.

© ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos turned to live shows on Live on Monday after their vacation

Taking it in her stride, Kelly jokingly told the studio audience to "shut up," as Mark teased: "Wow, you got booed!" Kelly and Mark often have fun interactions with the studio audience, and their popularity is at an all time high.

In 2024, they won Outstanding Talk Show Host at the Daytime Emmy Awards. The couple often share glimpses into their personal lives at the start of the show too, and aren't afraid to poke fun of themselves. They are also incredibly down-to-earth and relatable.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are incredibly relatable

Kelly and Mark are back at work after a well-deserved break over the holidays, which saw several weeks of pre-recorded Live episodes.

They took their three grown-up children away on vacation, and had a wonderful time together. Kelly opened up about the family's dynamics during the trip at the start of Monday's episode.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their three children

She told the live audience that the trip had been incredible and that they felt so lucky, especially as sometimes with adult children, there can be "BS".

She said: "We had all three of our kids at the same time! Which as you know if you are parents of adult children, that is a very rare thing and we were so grateful. They got along and there was no... let's just say BS happening. Sometimes when adult children get together BS starts flying around. But it was a BS free zone."

While Kelly and Mark didn't reveal where they went, it was somewhere very sunny. Mark told viewers that he had got a tan, while Kelly joked that she was paler than before she left due to her fake tan fading.