Kelly Ripa jokingly talks of 'when I pass away' as she calls out husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is never afraid to call out Mark Consuelos when needed.

The former All My Children stars have the most hilarious banter between each other, and they highlight it weekly on LIVE with Kelly & Mark.

This week, they were at it again, as the veteran TV personality called out her husband of almost 30 years over his bad habit of barely taking photos of her.

On the Tuesday, January 7 installment of LIVE, Kelly and Mark were discussing their recent vacation with their kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, over New Year's when Kelly detailed how their longtime producer Michael Gelman was asking to see photos.

"I took my usual 2,000 to 3,000 vacation photos of my family," she shared, before noting that while she didn't have any to share herself, she told him: "Go get Mark's phone because as I recall, about six days ago Mark took a photo of me and I would like to see it."

"You know, there are never any photos of me on vacation," she noted, before joking: "Like when I pass away — not to be macabre — but when I pass away the only photos that will prove that I exist are paparazzi photos, so thank you paparazzi."

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark have co-hosted LIVE since 2023

"So when you pass away am I in charge of dressing you? Choosing your outfit?" Mark joked back, to which Kelly revealed: "No, the outfit is already picked out, and it's in the basement, and it's in plastic, and it says, 'In case I die.'"

She further revealed: "It's black, it's Dolce & Gabbana, it's classic," before returning to the topic of the vacation photos, or rather lack thereof.

© LIVE with Kelly & Mark Kelly was disappointed with her husband's photo of her

"So I got your phone this morning, and I scrolled scrolled scrolled, and I found the photo," Kelly went on.

© Instagram The couple shares three children

Once they finally revealed the singular photo of Kelly on vacation, her annoyance was justified, as it was a sunset photo of her caught walking on the beach, though only her shadowed silhouette was visible.

© Getty They met in 1995

"You know when they show Big Foot?" she joked about the elusive, grainy photos of the mythical creature, before adding of her own photo: "That's like Little Foot."

Kelly and Mark have been hosting LIVE together since April 2023, when Ryan Seacrest left the show after six years. They have been married since 1996; they eloped in Las Vegas one year after meeting on the set of All My Children.