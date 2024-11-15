Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui confuses fans with living room photo

Sid Siddiqui and his sons Umar, Baasit, and Raza have become firm favourites for fans of Gogglebox but a photo taken from a new angle of his living room has confused fans.

The Channel 4 star, who lives in Derby with his wife Nasreen, was seen relaxing on a forest green plush sofa with his feet up on the coffee table and his cat on his lap. But fans questioned Sid's attire as he kicked back at home with his winter puffer coat on.

One fan asked if he was "sick" while another quipped that his camel-hued trousers matched his cat's fur as if they had chosen coordinating outfits.

The father of three films from his living room which features a cream and green floral wallpaper and framed artwork. Sid's latest photo showed a corner that featured blank walls for a more pared-back look.

Family life on TV

The patriarch, who has described himself on social media as a 'Gogglebox Z-lister' has previously opened up about how the show has impacted his life - and it is safe to say that newfound fame has not gone to his head.

"Honestly, I don’t think I can say it has changed my life vastly," Sid told the Radio Times. "As far as our lifestyles are concerned, it’s still the same way. We were a close-knit family and that we remain… If anything, we’ve probably consolidated that because of the show."

Sid's son Baasit however credits the show with changing his life. "I think where it's impacted me the most is in terms of my confidence to just explore other things," he revealed. "After 10 years of teaching, I handed in my notice, and I run my own business now. Would I be doing that if I didn’t have that catalyst of Gogglebox?"

Meanwhile, his father insisted that the only difference he has noticed is an increased income. "Obviously, financially, we are better off. But other than that, I think we are very happy not to make a change," he admitted.

Goggleboxers' unseen home corners

Sid Siddiqui isn't the only Googleboxer to reveal at-home insights when not filming the hit TV show. Earlier this month, fellow star Izzi Warner shared a photo of her living room fans never see on TV as she films from her sister Ellie's home in Leeds.

The mother of two shared a snap of her living room which features a navy statement wall and gold ornamental shelving unit.

Many of the stars' homes have undergone renovations during their time on the show. Brothers Tremaine, Twaine, and Tristan Plummer formerly filmed in what is believed to be Tristan's home in Bristol which featured black leather sofas and beige wallpaper.

The space they now film in features modern midnight blue sofas and geometric print soft furnishings.