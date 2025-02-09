Gogglebox star Izzi Warner's daughter Bessie is her mum's twin in adorable new photos

Remember the days when Gogglebox star Izzie Warner would talk about her baby daughter Bessie on the hit Channel 4 show? Little Bessie is now five - and her mum has celebrated her birthday with a series of sweet snaps, where the youngster in the image of her famous mum!

Sharing a series of posts of little Bessie enjoying a unicorn party for her special day, including a photo of her riding a 'real-life unicorn' complete with a sparkly horn, Izzie wrote: "Happy 5th birthday to my darling Bessie. The sweetest, kindest and most caring little unicorn. She’s had the most magical time celebrating with all her favourite people."

WATCH: Gogglebox’s Izzi Warner delights fans with post from first solo trip abroad

Izzi was inundated with well wishes by fans, while others shared their surprise that Bessie was now five years old. One person posted: "That's flown by omg," while another posted: "5! I remember you in goggle box being pregnant with her. Happy birthday Bessie."

Others commented on how much Bessie looked like Izzi, with one writing: " Izzi she is your absolute double, such a beautiful little girl." Her aunt Ellie, who appears on Gogglebox with Izzi, commented: "Boo-boo we love you."

Izzi shares two children, including a son named Bobby, with her longtime partner Grant, often sharing snaps of them on social media. She celebrated Bobby's 10th birthday back in October, writing: "Not sure how this has happened, wishing the little boy who made me Mum a huge happy 10th birthday.

"We have grown up together over the last 10 years and I am unbelievably proud of the person you’re becoming. Can’t wait to recreate this post in another 10 years time."

© Instagram Izzi Warner with her children in Dubai

The family have already enjoyed a very special 2025 having taken a trip to Dubai with their extended family, including Ellie and her baby son Ezra, who she welcomed in 2023. Sharing a series of snaps of the family enjoying themselves during the trip, Izzi wrote: "We’ve said goodbye to Dubai but we’ve made some amazing memories and had a blast catching up with our gorgeous @mathewlightfoot. Missing you already."