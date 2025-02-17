The Lincoln Lawyer's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo enjoys date night with Audrey McGraw amid filming for season 4

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is enjoying some downtime with his girlfriend Audrey McGraw. The actor – who is scheduled to commence production on season four of The Lincoln Lawyer – was pictured with his long-time love and several of their close friends on Sunday.

© Instagram Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Audrey McGraw headed to dinner with friends

Among them, Manuel and Audrey were joined by actors Emerson Miller and James Jordan for dinner. In a brief clip shared by Connie Angland Thornton – the wife of Billy Bob Thornton – Audrey could be seen sitting on Manuel's lap as they caught up with the group.

It's unknown if Manuel has begun shooting The Lincoln Lawyer yet, but Netflix has confirmed that production will begin in February 2025.

© Instagram Manuel and Audrey are yet to reveal when they first started dating

Sharing an update in January, co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said: "We are so excited to tell more stories with Mickey Haller, and especially thrilled to once again be shooting The Lincoln Lawyer in Los Angeles at this time.

"The show is in many ways a love letter to our city and an homage to the great tradition of LA noir, and after the tragedy of the fires we are so grateful and honored to be able to provide some stability and hope to the community."

Manuel, who has been quietly dating Audrey since 2023 and is well accustomed to juggling his relationship with an incredibly busy filming schedule. Speaking to HOLA! last year, the 43-year-old was asked if he considered himself "lucky in love".

© @audreymcgraw Instagram Last year, Manuel gushed that he had "a lot of love" in his life

"Yes, I do. Thank God," Manuel replied. "Honestly, yes. From childhood, and in everything, yes. There's a lot of love in my life."

An extremely private couple, Manuel and Audrey – who share a 21-year age gap – occasionally post about one another on social media. Back in January, Audrey, 23, commended her boyfriend on the renewal of his Netflix show.

© Netflix Manuel will reprise his role as Mickey Haller in season four of The Lincoln Lawyer

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the model and musician posted a photo of Manuel in character as Mickey Haller. Alongside the announcement that he would appear in a fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer, Audrey captioned the pic with a flame and a face blowing a kiss emoji.

When Manuel returns to set, he'll reunite with several of his co-stars, including Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson. Meanwhile, Neve Campbell, who plays Mickey's ex-wife and the mother of his daughter, will be reprising her role as Maggie McPherson.

© Instagram Audrey has shared her joy over the show's return

Neve, who has been part of The Lincoln Lawyer from the very beginning, had notably less screen time in season three after appearing as a guest star in two episodes. In the next instalment, however, she'll feature in all 10 episodes and her character will have a significant storyline.

According to Deadline, season four will be based on Michael Connelly's novel, The Law of Innocence.