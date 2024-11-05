Meet the real-life partners of The Lincoln Lawyer stars: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Angus Sampson and more

The Lincoln Lawyer promises plenty of drama both in the courtroom and out but offscreen the stars of the show live regular lives with their loved ones.

The romantic complexities on the legal Netflix series aren't reflected in their real-life relationships, with many of the cast preferring a personal life away from the spotlight.

In season three, Mickey Haller — played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo — continues to deal with his feelings for his ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell) while navigating a romance with his courtroom rival, Andy Freeman (Yaya DeCosta).

All the while working alongside his second ex-wife, Lorna — Becki Newton's character — who is married to his PI, Cisco!

Here's what we know about the partners of The Lincoln Lawyer stars in real life.

© Getty Images Angus Sampson Angus plays Cisco in the show and is the onscreen husband of Lorna. In real life, he keeps his family out of the spotlight. While he has publicly acknowledged he is married with two sons, they choose to live privately. His wife is believed to have a career in the movie industry too. Speaking of fatherhood, Angus shared: "It gives me an opportunity to take my head out of my backside." And while he doesn't like his work taking him away from his family. When he consulted them about taking on the role in the series Bump, he said they told him: "'Please, get out of the house. We are so sick of you and your unstimulated brain. We're desperate for you to leave us'."

© Getty Images Becki Newton Becki is happily married to Silicon Valley's, Chris Diamantopoulos. The acting duo tied the knot in 2005 after meeting at a subway station in New York. Talking about that moment to Stay Thirsty Magazine, Becky said: "Chris and I met on the subway platform about 13 years ago. We were both about to catch a train and we walked by each other and looked up at the same time. "I couldn't help but smile at him, there was just something about him. About 30 seconds after I passed him, I felt a tap on my shoulder, and he claimed to be lost. The rest is history." They share four children.

© Getty Images Neve Campbell The Scream actress is in a longtime relationship with British actor JJ Feild. Neve was married twice before meeting her partner. The pair haven't said 'I Do' but share two children, Caspian and Raynor. They welcomed their firstborn in 2012 and have been together ever since. JJ is a successful actor too and is best known for his portrayal of James Montgomery Falsworth in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Manuel's romance with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, 22, appears far less complicated than Mickey's love life. He's been quietly dating the upcoming musician since 2023 and they fly under the radar, only occasionally sharing photos together on Instagram. When quizzed about finding love, the 43-year-old couldn't help but confess how "lucky" he feels. In the interview with HOLA!, he was asked: "Would you consider yourself lucky in love?" To which he replied: "Yes, I do. Thank God. Honestly, yes. From childhood, and in everything, yes. There’s a lot of love in my life, thank God."