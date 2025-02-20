The Chase star Jenny Ryan's latest home life update after disappointment

Jenny Ryan has shared an exciting update about her house hunt following her appearance on Celebrity Escape to the Country.

The Chase star was featured on the BBC's property programme back in 2023 with her partner Thom Tuck, where they shared their hopes of finding a new countryside home in rural Lancashire.

© ITV Jenny shared an update on her house hunt

While host Jules Hudson managed to find the pair a stunning Lancashire cottage, which Jenny was keen to view again with her parents, the house got snapped up before the quizzer had a chance to revisit the home.

In January, Jenny shared an update on X. Posting a link to her Vinted page, Jenny revealed that she's looking to get rid of some clothes before her house move. "Momma's moving house, so there's bargains to be had," penned the star, keeping details about her new home under wraps.

© Dave Benett Jenny pictured with her partner, Thom Tuck and comedian Vikki Stone

It comes five months after Jenny revealed that the Lancashire cottage on Escape to the Country had been taken off the market before she put an offer in.

She told her Instagram followers in September: "So my episode of Escape to the Country was on again this week and so many people have been asking me, what happened next. I think it's quite clear, if you've watched the show, that house number two was the one that I absolutely loved.

"What I really wanted to do was to take my parents to have a viewing and see what they thought but by the time we could arrange that, someone else had put an offer in on the place. I mean, it's a great place, so absolutely no wonder somebody snapped it up. I hope they're having a lovely time there. For me, the search continues."

During the episode, Jenny shared her hopes of swapping London for the countryside near her hometown, Bolton, and was in search of a four-bedroom detached period-styled property with lots of greenery.

Sharing the reason for her decision, Jenny explained: "It is great for transport links, very accessible to get to where I need to, to get to the studio to film The Chase.

© @jenny_from_the_quiz / Instagram Jenny's partner Thom is a comedian

"There is not really a lot of greenery, it is just a bit loud.

The Vixen added: "This is about me moving to what I call closer to home. London is where I have a home, but my home and my heart are always back up north."

While Jenny tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, we do know that her partner Thom is a comedian and makes up one-third of the comedy troupe, The Penny Dreadfuls.