Beat the Chasers viewers stunned as contestant walks away with staggering amount in nail-biting episode

Viewers who tuned into Beat the Chasers on Thursday night were left stunned after a player walked away with a staggering amount of money.

Contestant Jamie chose to go up against five chasers for a 100K prize with a 16-second time advantage, hoping to spend the cash on a trip to Thailand. While Jamie had 60 seconds on the clock to answer the quick-fire questions correctly, the chasers had 44 seconds.

© ITV Jamie walked away with 100K

In the tense round, Jamie managed to beat the chasers by just eight seconds, winning the huge prize pot.

Taking to social media, viewers congratulated Jamie on his incredible win. One person penned: "That was so awesome! Congrats to Jamie for winning £100K on #BeatTheChasers!" while another hailed the player as a "great contestant", adding: "Huge congrats Jamie on winning £100,000 on tonight's #BeatTheChasers you have been such a great contestant hope you enjoy every penny of that amount and hope you enjoy Thailand as well it's a lovely and beautiful country."

© ITV Jamie managed to beat five chasers

A third fan called for Jamie to become a chaser, writing: "Bloody hell, Jamie winning £100,000?!? He should be a Chaser himself!" while another praised the episode as "premium television", adding: "What a win".

However, not all the players were successful. At the end of the episode, Jo went up against four chasers with a 21-second time advantage for 30K.

Sadly, she lost out on the money by just one second, leaving fans devastated for her.

© ITV Jo sadly lost out on 30K

One person wrote on X: "#beatthechasers heartbreaking loss," while another remarked: "Oh so sad. What a lovely lass!"

A third viewer penned: "That is gut-wrenching, to get so close and panic under pressure is so frustrating," while another shared their admiration for Jo's courage, penning: "#beatthechasers one would have to admire the people who go on these quiz shows, it takes guts. I'd be terrified."

© ITV Fans praised Jo's incredible effort

The nail-biting episode comes just days after fan-favourite chaser Darragh Ennis opened up about the reason behind his break from the show.

The professional quizzer appeared on ITV's Loose Women earlier this week, where he shared his grief after losing his dad in July to dementia.

WATCH: Darragh Ennis opens up about taking a break from The Chase

Darragh explained that he was offered some time off after becoming overwhelmed while filming an episode.

"On The Chase, there is a two-minute gap right at the end - the last thing we do is really, really high pressure, just by nature," he explained. "Normally when I start making mistakes, naturally I'd be able to handle it. I'd just plant my feet in my head psychologically and go, 'I made a mistake' and keep going.

© ITV Darragh Ennis opened up about losing his dad

"This time when I went to put my feet down, there was nothing underneath them. I just fell away. I weirdly got stressed and camera shy, which I never do. The pressure overwhelmed me completely."

"At that point, the producers talked to me and said, 'Would you like to take a break?' We still had a couple of episodes to film. They offered rather than told," he continued, revealing that the show's producers arranged for him to have counselling with a sports psychologist, which he found "really helpful".

Beat the Chasers continues on Thursday 30 January at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.