Death in Paradise star Ben Miller revealed he's 'beyond thrilled' as he returns to an iconic role

Ben Miller has shared his excitement as he prepares to return for another season of Professor T.

The actor, 58, known for his role as DI Richard Poole in Death in Paradise, has been playing Professor Jasper Tempest since 2021. ITV has now confirmed that Professor T will return for a fifth series, with Ben set to reprise his role as the brilliant yet complex criminologist.

ITV confirms Professor T renewal

The announcement comes ahead of the show's fourth season, which is expected to air later this year. ITV's Assistant Drama and Comedy Commissioner, Callum Dziedzic, confirmed the news, saying: "It's a real pleasure to bring another series of Professor T to audiences."

He added: "With its gripping crimes, fascinating characters, and captivating cast—led by the brilliant Ben Miller—the show continues to surprise and delight both ardent fans and newcomers alike."

Based on the Belgian series of the same name, Professor T follows a genius criminologist with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), who assists the police in solving complex cases.

Ben Miller teases what's next for Professor T

Reacting to the news, Ben said he was "beyond thrilled" to be returning to the role, hinting that his character will be facing "his most baffling case yet: romance."

He continued: "The fact that audiences worldwide have embraced the show so warmly is hugely rewarding, and we're already brimming with ideas to make Series 5 even more quirky, heartfelt, and surprising."

"Here's to another season of baffling crime, dreaming spires, and ironing that tweed," he joked.

What to expect from series five

ITV has promised that the new season will bring plenty of surprises, with six brand new episodes featuring unexpected relationships and complex cases.

The upcoming mysteries will include a boxing match that takes a deadly turn and a string of unexplained sudden deaths at an upmarket spa.

Executive Producer Jo McGrath teased: "Professor T continues to go from strength to strength. Season 5 will prove to be a momentous one for Professor T, both personally and professionally."

Returning cast members

Ben will be joined once again by Frances de la Tour, who plays his mother, Adelaide Tempest. Zoe Wanamaker will also return as his aunt, Zelda Radclyffe, alongside Juliet Stevenson as psychologist Dr Helena Goldberg.

Filming for Professor T's fifth season is expected to begin later this year.

Series four of Professor T will air later this year on ITV1 and STV, and will be available to stream on ITVX and STV Player.