Death in Paradise star wows with incredible transformation in All Star Musicals at Christmas

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller is performing in ITV's All Star Musicals at Christmas - and he looks completely unrecognisable in his theatre costume.

The highly-anticipated musical event will see a star-studded cast of celebrities take to the stage with their performance, having received world-class mentoring from theatre icons.

Taking part in the festive special is Bridgerton actor Ben Miller, who will be performing a classic number from The Rocky Horror Picture Show while wearing terrifying theatre makeup.

After joining the show, Ben admitted: "I have a new respect for musicals! After weeks of training, I am nowhere near ready. In fact, I don’t know what I was thinking."

Ben will also be joined by presenter Fern Britton, former MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Fern also looks unrecognisable in her glamorous musical get-up, wearing a sequined jumpsuit and long blonde locks to perform a song from Mamma Mia. Speaking about the festive show, the presenter said: "A chance to dress up and dance with a full orchestra! What a Christmas present!"

Ben Miller looked transformed during his performance

Anita looks equally stunning in her costume, wearing a black glitzy dress to perform All That Jazz from Chicago, famously sung by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the film adaptation.

The celebrities won't be all on their own, however, as they will be supported by a full West End ensemble, a live orchestra, and will also receive training from esteemed West End choreographers and vocal coaches.

The night of musicals magic will see theatre legends Elaine Paige OBE, Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Miserables) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin) return to the panel to offer their expertise.

Fern Britton looked fabulous in her theatre costumme

The festive entertainment show will be hosted by John Barrowman, who will join Elaine, Samantha and Trevor in opening the show with a spectacular Greatest Showman medley.

Viewers will also enjoy a special performance from Samantha Barks, who plays Elsa in the West End, singing Into The Unknown from Frozen 2.

