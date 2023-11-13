Robin Roberts reveals why she almost missed GMA – co-stars react to her health confession

Michael Strahan may be the one taking a leave of absence from Good Morning America at the moment, but it was Robin Roberts on the latest installment of the morning news show who revealed she did not intend to come that morning.

On November 13th, while in conversation with co-anchors George Stephanopoulos, Linsey Davis, and Lara Spencer, the 62-year-old mentioned that she was feeling a little under the weather.

After a light cough, she said: "I was going to call in sick because of this," but stated that there was one very compelling reason keeping her from making that call, and that was their special guest. Watch the moment for yourself below…

Robin Roberts revealed why she almost called in sick to GMA – co-stars react

On Monday's episode of GMA, Ariana DeBose stopped by to promote the upcoming Disney movie Wish, and Robin was quite the fan as she revealed: "But because of you, I came in."

The mention of illness seemed to spark a hilarious fight-or-flight response in George, however, as he immediately got up out of his seat to jokingly exit the room.

"I'm not contagious, I'm not contagious!" she asserted as the rest of the studio around them broke into laughter, and Robin continued: "I could not be more sincere."

Ariana responded that it was probably "just a tickle," although Robin retorted: "I wish it was just a tickle," in reference to her cough. The moment was shared on the GMA social media page and quickly garnered an enthusiastic response from fans.

"Robin's the best!!" one gushed, while another quipped: "A second pandemic starting in 3,2,1…," and a third wrote: "I love Robin." One fan saw a different breakout star in the clip and commented: "George's face was hilarious!"

On the other hand, her co-anchor Michael has been absent from the show for the past several weeks, much to the disappointment of viewers who were left without an explanation.

© Getty Images George had the most hilarious reaction to Robin's confession

Last week, a statement was released to HELLO! by ABC News, which clarified that he had been taking time off the show due to "personal family matters."

"Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," a representative for the network shared in a statement. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns."

© Getty Images Robin hosts the show with George and Michael Strahan

Michael himself has remained away from social media for the time being, last sharing an Instagram post on October 25, which was a promotional clip from his other ABC show, The $100,000 Pyramid.

The 51-year-old TV personality has similarly been absent from Fox's NFL on Sunday over the past two weekends, with Fox Sports commentator Curt Menefee telling viewers last Sunday that Michael was "dealing with a personal family matter."

© Getty Images "Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters."

His co-hosts have refrained from discussing his absence on the air to provide him with the privacy to deal with his personal life. In his stead, Linsey and Rebecca Jarvis have stepped up as rotating morning co-anchors.

