How GMA's Robin Roberts helped co-host Amy Robach during emotional health battle Amy will forever be thankful for her Good Morning America co-star

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts is more than just a co-star to Amy Robach after the much-loved presenter helped her through the toughest time of her life.

Amy, 48, and Robin, 60, have the most amazing bond and the reason why still stuns fans to this day.

In 2013, Amy, now 48, underwent a mammogram live on-air after Robin, 60 - a breast cancer survivor herself - urged her to do so to help demystify the test, and the results changed her life.

Amy was devastatingly told she had breast cancer and at the age of 40 she would need to start treatment for invasive stage 2 cancer.

The mother-of-two was shocked and distraught but credits Robin - who she barely knew at the time - for helping give her the courage to fight.

Robin had survived the disease herself, as well as battling a rare bone marrow disorder called myelodysplastic and Amy will never forget how her co-host reacted to her first day of chemotherapy.

Amy had a life-saving mammogram on live TV

"When [Robin] found that out, without any cameras or any hoopla, she surprised me and met me at my first round of chemo and walked me to her chair," Amy told People magazine in 2014. "So we have a special bond that will always be there."

Amy called it "her chair" for a special reason. "She and I actually sit in the exact same seat. Where she had chemo for breast cancer, I’m having chemo," Amy revealed when she was going through treatment.

Remarkably, Amy - who had never had a mammogram - almost didn't go through with the check-up for fear of people thinking she was trying to "grab the limelight".

Amy and Robin have both battled breast cancer

But she remembers the conversation with Robin which convinced her to go ahead with the procedure which ultimately saved her life.

"Robin said, 'You know, Amy, if one life is saved, it's worth it," Amy recalled.

She didn't know it would be her life that was ultimately saved. A month after the diagnosis, Amy announced she would be undergoing a double mastectomy.

Thankfully she remains cancer-free and seeing Robin every day at work continues to be a constant source of comfort and inspiration to her.

"When I show up to work each day, she’s sitting there," Amy added to People. "Knowing she did what she did, it makes me feel empowered."

