GMA's Robin Roberts confesses to fall out in personal life — 'I was screaming'

Robin Roberts is normally cool, calm and collected but recently she was left "screaming" and she's unsure of the repercussions over her actions.

The Good Morning America host is a passionate news anchor and a huge lover of sports.

So, when she interviewed Australian Open champion, Madison Keys on Tuesday's show, she was understandably excited.

All morning Robin had been gearing up to speak to the tennis pro and when she got the chance to sit down and congratulate her on her recent win, there were some big emotions.

Robin confessed she'd watched the winning game and told Madison: "I was screaming watching your match in the middle of the night," before adding: "My neighbors don't like me right now but it was totally worth it."

© Instagram Robin said she was 'screaming' with excitement in her home

Robin lives in a luxurious $2.5 million apartment in Manhattan in the week with easy access to the GMA studios.

Her wife Amber Laign has a pad on the Upper West Side, just 10 minutes away from Robin's.

Despite being together for almost two decades, they spend three nights apart, often reuniting at their Connecticut home where they tied the knot.

© Getty USA's Madison Keys won the Australian open

Robin opened up on GMA about their living situation and told her co-hosts: "It's not for everyone. Amber and I [live separately], not by choice, but because of the work schedule. But there's a lot of trust there. And there's some people from my past I would not have done this with.

"But she's the one," she sweetly concluded.

Robin and Amber, who got married in 2023, previously said it was a "choice" to live apart and even quipped that's why they worked so well as a couple.

© Instagram Robin with her wife Amber

They'd been together 18 years when they decided to walk down the aisle.

They first met on a blind date in 2005 and Robin recalled what she loved about Amber right from the start.

"I liked the fact that she had no idea who I was," she wrote in her memoir, Everybody's Got Something. "She rarely followed sports, so she never saw me on ESPN, and her office mates at the time watched a different morning show … ouch!"

© Desiree Navarro Robin and Amber tied the knot in 2023

Of her wife's personality, Robin added: "She is extremely laid-back, no drama, no fuss.The main thing we have in common is positive energy. She sees the good in everyone."

They kept their relationship private for years and Robin only came out for the first time on Facebook. At the time, she'd been battling breast cancer and she shared a list of people she was thankful for, including her "longtime girlfriend, Amber."