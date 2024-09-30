The Rookie stars who left and why: Tru Valentino, Mercedes Mason and more

Titus Makin Jr. is known and loved for playing Jackson West. The actor, who appeared in the first three seasons, stepped down from the role in 2021. Ahead of The Rookie's series four premiere, showrunner Alexi Hawley had already confirmed that Titus would not return to the series, but refrained from commenting on the reasons behind his exit.

Prior to his departure, Titus had been reluctant to return for season three, following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2022, he said: "I woke up one morning and I was watching the news, and I was like, 'I can't do this. I can't go play a cop on a show and not talk about the fact that I'm a Black cop.' My character hadn't addressed any of that."

Revealing that he'd voiced his concerns to showrunner Alexi Hawley, Titus noted: "He was extremely gracious and he totally understood everything I was saying. I did come to that point where I was like, 'If you want to write me out, I politely receive that. I would rather be written out than ignore the reality and not be able to tell the story.'"