The Rookie stars who left and why: Tru Valentino, Mercedes Mason and more

The Rookie will premiere its seventh season in January, but not all of the cast are returning. In August, Tru Valentino – aka Aaron Thorsen – confirmed his exit from the police drama.
One of many stars to have departed; Mercedes Mason, Titus Makin Jr. and Talia Bishop have also bid farewell in recent years. Here, we reveal why they hung up their badges…
Tru Valentino
Tru Valentino is the latest star to leave. After joining The Rookie in season four, the actor confirmed his decision to quit in a statement on Instagram. Noting that he was excited to see what "the future has in store," Tru thanked his fans for their unwavering support.
Suggesting that he could return one day, the star concluded: "You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"
Tru hasn't given a specific reason for his departure, however, his message suggests that he's simply looking for new opportunities.
Mercedes Mason
Mercedes Mason portrayed Captain Zoe Andersen in season one of The Rookie, but by episode 16 the character had been killed off.
Responding to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), showrunner Alexi Hawley explained the decision. "We went back and forth about it in the writers' room. But it ultimately felt like the most dramatic and powerful way to impact our story," he said.
"It's heartbreaking. But the stakes of this new life Nolan has chosen are all too real, and we can't run away from them creatively."
Titus Makin Jr.
Titus Makin Jr. is known and loved for playing Jackson West. The actor, who appeared in the first three seasons, stepped down from the role in 2021. Ahead of The Rookie's series four premiere, showrunner Alexi Hawley had already confirmed that Titus would not return to the series, but refrained from commenting on the reasons behind his exit.
Prior to his departure, Titus had been reluctant to return for season three, following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2022, he said: "I woke up one morning and I was watching the news, and I was like, 'I can't do this. I can't go play a cop on a show and not talk about the fact that I'm a Black cop.' My character hadn't addressed any of that."
Revealing that he'd voiced his concerns to showrunner Alexi Hawley, Titus noted: "He was extremely gracious and he totally understood everything I was saying. I did come to that point where I was like, 'If you want to write me out, I politely receive that. I would rather be written out than ignore the reality and not be able to tell the story.'"
Afton Williamson
Afton Williamson appeared as John Nolan's training officer, Talia Bishop in season one. When the show returned for a second outing, however, she was noticeably absent.
In August 2019, Afton opened up about her decision to leave on Instagram. "I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the truth. Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced racial discrimination/racially charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from executive producers," she said.
Adding that actor Demetrius Grosse had sexually harassed her, Afton claimed that Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich had also committed misconduct with ongoing "racist commentary."
Responding to Afton's post, ABC revealed that an investigation had taken place, declaring: "We have concluded that those identified in Ms. Williamson's allegations did not conduct themselves in an unlawful manner or demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace."
Afton penned her disappointment over the findings, writing: "What saddens me the most is that the lengths that were taken to deceive, lie, and cover up the truth, were far greater than those made to protect and maintain a safe working environment for employees."