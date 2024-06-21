The Rookie's Nathan Fillion shares rare snap of lookalike brother and dad in heartfelt tribute

The Rookie star Nathan Fillion has shared a sweet tribute to his father, Bob, and older brother, Jeff, in a belated Father's Day post on social media – and the resemblance is uncanny!

Posting a photo of Jeff with his arm around Bob, Nathan shared his appreciation for the pair, with whom he shares a very close bond.

"This is my dad Bob, and my brother, Jeff," began the 53-year-old actor. "I know this is late, but these two dads deserve a shout-out. Every success in my life I can track back to being influenced in some way by one or both of them. Growing up with them was joyful. As an adult I am so pleased to be able to say I count them among my closest of friends.

Singing his family's praises, he continued: "They are clever, talented, kind, and admirable. Just don’t call them for acting tips. They are from the 'more is more' school of acting. Happy Belated Father's Day, gentlemen. Continue doing what you're doing… except for acting. I'll take care of that. Love you."

© Albert L. Ortega Nathan is full of admiration for his brother Jeff

Fans were quick to comment on the striking similarities between the Castle star and his dad, in particular. One person penned: "Oh my gosh, Nathan, you look like your dad! He looks like an amazing man," while another remarked: "You are definitely your Dad's replica!"

This isn't the first time Nathan has publicly shared his admiration for his brother, who works as a high school principal.

While chatting with Oprah.com in 2009, the Firefly actor gave a heartwarming response when asked about his greatest inspiration. "You know, I endeavor to be more like my older brother," he noted.

© Getty Nathan's brother Jeff is a high school principal

"He's very magnetic. He's actually very much like [Richard] Castle in that people are attracted to him, and just want to be near him. You want to know where my brother is in a crowded room? He's the guy with the crowd around him. He's incredibly talented, incredibly patient, incredibly kind and people just like him."

Both Nathan's parents are retired school teachers and the star had planned to follow in their footsteps, like his brother, until he was cast in the long-running soap One Life to Live and dropped out of college.

© @nathanfillion/Instagram Nathan with his mother Cookie

While Nathan resides in Los Angeles, his family still live in his hometown Edmonton, Canada.

"My entire family is still there and I'm very tight with them," he told the Edmonton Journal. "I still have a couple buddies from high school that I'm still in touch with and hang out with."

Nathan's latest post comes just weeks after The Rookie was renewed for a seventh season. Celebrating the news on Instagram, Nathan shared his gratitude. "It's a good feeling to have work," penned the actor, who stars as John Nolan in the cop drama. "It's even better to be able to take pride in that work. "If you are among those who are enjoying The Rookie, we owe you our thanks. Thank you, for having excellent taste in entertainment. Season 7, here we come."