Today's Dylan Dreyer's fans distracted by her appearance as she poses in mini skirt in sun-kissed new photo

Dylan Dreyer has been absent from the Today Show for the past few days, and is enjoying some winter sun in Florida.

The NBC star is there to compete in the Hilton Grand Vacations’ 2025 tournament, something she has been taking part in for several years.

She's been updating her fans on social media during her time away from home, sharing several photos of herself on the golf course, looking incredibly stylish in the process!

The mother-of-three shared a new picture on Friday of herself posing in a denim mini skirt teamed with a polo shirt and baseball cap, while posing with fellow golfers Tuukka and Elizabeth Szokol.

In the caption, she wrote: "Loving playing with new friends and reuniting with old ones! Day 1 of @hiltongrandvacations Tournament of Champions in the books…and I’m not in last!! Let’s do this!! @trask40 @enszokol @gitrdonegram #hgvlpga."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many remarking on her appearance. The compliments came flooding in, with one writing: "Dylan you go girl!" while another wrote: "Those legs Dylan!" A third added: "You look amazing Dylan!"

Dylan has been joined by her husband Brian Fichera who has been her caddy for the past few years. Brian's parents have been left in charge of the couple's three young sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty, and Dylan has shown just how organized she is when it comes to making everything at home as easy as possible.

She posted several photos of her list of instructions, down to what to cook the boys for dinner each night, and wrote in the caption: "You know how much I love my lists! How much fun would it be to have me as your daughter-in-law?? I think I'm being helpful! Sound off: helpful or impossibly annoying???"

Dylan and Brian's trip away would have been something the couple would have been looking forward to. The children's author previously spoke to HELLO! about taking part in golf tournaments with Brian.

She said: "It's really fun for him to be my caddy," she revealed. "He is truly my biggest fan. If I make a good shot, he's the first to jump up and down for me. "He knows me so if I'm having a good round, he knows how to keep it going.

"He also knows how to snap me out of a bad round. He's the perfect caddy because he's in my head and he gets my mind right. Brian knows how to make me feel better."

It's been a busy time for Dylan, who has been promoting her latest children's book, A Peek Out Your Window. Dylan's latest book is her first interactive lift-the-flap book, which she has designed for much younger children.

The synopsis reads: "Wonder what today's weather will be? Take a peek out your window and see! Is it stormy or sunny? Windy or rainy? Plan your day with a glimpse outside and a lift of the flap!"

During a chat with HELLO! ahead of the release of her book, the TV star said: "The book book to come out is actually going to be a lift-the-flap book, which is for babies, which I'm so excited about. Because when I do the weather on the Today Show, I always toss to the weather and say 'Now here's a peek out your window'.

"And it's just become my catchphrase, like Al [Roker] says 'Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods'." She also said that it was hugely inspired by her three young sons.

"My kids have loved the lift-the-flap books since they were babies. And it's fun for adults to read too. It's got a little rhyme to it and it's a nice short book, which I think goes a long way for parents too!"

Dylan has also written a three-part series called Misty the Cloud, which she first released during the pandemic in 2021 - Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, Misty the Cloud: Through Rain or Shine, and Misty the Cloud: The Thing about Spring.