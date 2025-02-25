Today's Savannah Guthrie hails 'new chapter' after unexpected announcement

Savannah Guthrie has shared her congratulations to veteran broadcaster Lester Holt after the news of his departure from NBC Nightly News. The 65-year-old is the latest in a string of TV journalists who have stepped down from their positions, including Chuck Todd and Hoda Kotb.

Taking to social media, Savannah shared a snap of her and Lester during their coverage of the 2022 Midterm Election Coverage on NBC News. Congratulating Lester on his ten-year run as anchor at NBC Nightly News, the Today host penned: "Congrats to @lesterholtnbc on an amazing decade and the new chapter about to unfold! I'm grateful for getting to share so many historic moments right by your side - always, always the class act."

Fans shared their sadness in the comments section, with one person writing: "Very Sorry to hear this. The evening news won't be the same without Lester!!" while another added: "I will miss him! Just a sense of calm and professionalism watching him every night."

Lester, who became a permanent anchor of NBC Nightly News in 2015 after the departure of Brian Williams, will devote his time fully to Dateline, which he has hosted since 2011. His replacement has yet to be announced.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah praised Lester for his ten-year run

Lester's departure was announced in a memo to staffers on Monday. "After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News," it read. "It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do."

"But before we play the walk off music, I have another announcement. I'm excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of Dateline NBC, but for the first time in a full time capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting Dateline hours on subjects I care deeply about."

© Getty Lester Holt is leaving NBC Nightly News after ten years

The memo continued: "I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places."

Lester, who began his career as a news reporter at a San Francisco radio station, went on to say that he could "never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has". He added: "What an amazing ride."

© Getty Lester took over from Brian Williams

The broadcaster concluded with: "I plan to continue anchoring Nightly through around the start of summer. As we get closer, I'll of course firm up the date and keep all of you in the loop. In the meantime, to my Nightly friends, I look forward to sharing some banana pudding as is our send-off tradition!"