Death in Paradise's latest Selwyn Patterson update after departure concerns

Death in Paradise fans have been concerned about Selwyn Patterson's position as Commissioner after the fan-favourite character revealed that he's being "phased out" of his role.

Sharing the news with his colleagues in episode three, Selwyn (played by Don Warrington) explained: "I have been keeping something from you which... on the advice of a trusted friend, I have decided to share with you all. The position of Saint Marie's Police Commissioner is being phased out, and I am being phased out."

The end of episode four provided a glimmer of hope, however, after new officer Sebastian Rose (played by Shaquille Ali-Yebuah) suggested launching a petition to save Selwyn's job.

Ahead of Friday's episode, the BBC has released a first look which shows Selwyn raising a glass at Catherine's bar, with the rest of the team gathered around.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin A first look at Friday's episode sees Selwyn Patterson raising a glass with his pals

While we don't know what the police pals are toasting to, here's the synopsis for the upcoming episode: "Mervin begrudgingly embraces island life and agrees to watch a local women's football game with the team. But half-time sees a bloody discovery when the star player is found dead in the locker rooms with a fatal bullet wound."

It continues: "The team are left perplexed when it becomes clear that the only way to access the changing rooms is via the pitch - and no one in the crowd saw anything. So, how did the killer slip through the net? As Mervin feels the pressure from Selwyn over a murder that took place right under their noses, Naomi is at a crossroads when someone from her past turns up on the island."

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon/BBC Don Warrington plays Selwyn Patterson

It comes as fans shared their concerns for Selwyn's future with the Honoré Police. Taking to social media, one viewer penned: "He can't leave! Him and Catherine are the only ones that have stayed consistent throughout the show," while another added: "I hope this is just part of the plot and he is not actually leaving."

Tobi Bakare, who reprised his role as Sergeant JP Hooper earlier this season, recently said that while Don is an " integral part of the show", it could "definitely survive" if he were to leave.

"Don is an integral part of the show, but I always say this show has this very unique way of surviving," Tobi told RadioTimes.com.

© BBC Could Commissioner Selwyn Patterson be leaving Death In Paradise?

"Even though there are so many deaths on the island, the show itself always survives. It just knows how to stay. They've tapped into a formula that they can constantly work around.

"And it's exciting to see sometimes when you're backed into a corner; it's exciting to see what you come up with, to bring up something new and fresh, so I think it can definitely survive."

Death in Paradise airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.