Death in Paradise fans confused after spotting major star's absence in new series

Death in Paradise fans have spotted the absence of a beloved character in newly released materials ahead of series 14, which arrives on BBC One at the end of January.

After the detective drama's official social media page shared a snap of the main cast for series 14, fans questioned the whereabouts of Danny John-Jules, who plays Dwayne Myers.

© BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philip Volkers Danny John-Jules plays Dwayne

One person commented: "So has Dwayne truly left? I hope not. It was great having him back," while another asked: "Is Dwayne coming back?"

A third fan penned: "Where is Dwayne?"

We last saw Dwayne in the latest Christmas special, which saw the fan-favourite detective reveal his decision to step down from the police force to care for his elderly father.

© BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Dwayne revealed his plans to step down from the force in the Christmas special

"I'm going to be handing my badge in," he told his dad. "I've just realised there are more important things I need to be doing in my life right now."

He later confirmed the news to Darlene. "A little bird tells me you're hanging up your uniform to spend more time with your father," she said, to which Dwayne replied: "Well, I couldn't do both things."

Dwayne appeared in the first seven series of the show before returning in the 2021 Christmas special and series 13.

© BBC The series returns at the end of January

While fans may not be seeing Dwyane in the new episodes, they can look forward to the return of Tobi Bakare as Sergeant JP Hooper.

The upcoming season will also see DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) settling into life in Saint Marie after his debut in the Christmas special.

Tobi is returning to the show

So, what can fans expect from the episode?

After his recently cracked case of 'who shot the Santas', along with the revelation that his estranged mother has passed away, Mervin is ready to leave Saint Marie and return home. But when a case close to the hearts of his colleagues arises, is he tempted to stay?

Meanwhile, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) "must deal with momentous news from the Chief Commissioner in Jamaica that rocks the police department to its very core," teases the synopsis. "As an unexpected foe attempts to enforce the unfathomable, Catherine (Elizabeth Bourgine), in her role as Mayor, acts as the last line of defence in a battle to save the team as we know it.

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon/BBC Don Warrington will be back as Selwyn Patterson

"In an unexpected twist, Naomi (Shantol Jackson) finds herself at an emotional crossroads when an old flame from St Barnabas makes a surprising appearance on the island, while Darlene (Ginny Holder) becomes a mentor when a new officer joins the ranks, but is left questioning whether she’s the right person for the job. And with the opportunity to learn more about his mother’s life, Mervin begins to discover things may not be all that they seem in Saint Marie. As everything he thought he knew unravels, will his life ever be the same again?"

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One on 31 January.