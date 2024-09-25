The Death in Paradise stars with famous relatives: Don Warrington, Josephine Jobert & more

Don Warrington is the son of Basil Kydd, a former Trinidadian politician who sadly passed away in 1958.

"My father is a shadow. He died when I was six; when I think of him, I just see a shape. He was a myth to me," Don explained to The Guardian. "I know stuff about his life and death, but I can't see a full person. When I had children myself, it meant I had to make up what being a father was."

After meeting and falling for Mary Maddocks (above) – an actress and director known for Coronation Street, Midsomer Murders, and Doctor Who –Don later welcomed sons Jacob and Archie.

Archie has since become a successful comedian and writer. His scripts and plays have been produced at various theatres around London.