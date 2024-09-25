The Death in Paradise stars with famous relatives: Don Warrington, Josephine Jobert & more

Joséphine Jobert, Don Warrington and Ralf Little are all proud members of ITV’s Death in Paradise family. Away from the cameras, however, they trod different paths with some hailing from esteemed acting dynasties while others became the first performers in their public-facing family.
Here, we reveal which stars have famous relatives, and why you might know them…
Élizabeth Bourgine
Élizabeth Bourgine is married to French writer and director, Jean-Luc Miesch. Madame G (1976) and Nestor Burma, Shock Detective (1982) are among his best-known projects. The couple, who have been married for decades, share a son named Jules.
Following in his mother’s footsteps, Jules (above) has appeared in episodes of Clem (2020-2021), and he also made a brief appearance in Death in Paradise this year.
Joséphine Jobert
Joséphine Jobert hails from a family of creatives. Her mother, Véronique Mucret Rouveyrolli (pictured above) is a photographer, musician, writer, actress, and director. Meanwhile, her father Charles Jobert is a cinematographer and production manager.
Joséphine’s famous family also consists of French actress and author, Marlène Jobert who is perhaps best known for starring in Rider on the Rain (1970) alongside Charles Bronson. Eva Green, the BAFTA-winning actress revered for her roles in Casino Royale (2006), 300: Rise of an Empire (2014) and Liaison (2023) is Joséphine’s cousin.
Don Warrington
Don Warrington is the son of Basil Kydd, a former Trinidadian politician who sadly passed away in 1958.
"My father is a shadow. He died when I was six; when I think of him, I just see a shape. He was a myth to me," Don explained to The Guardian. "I know stuff about his life and death, but I can't see a full person. When I had children myself, it meant I had to make up what being a father was."
After meeting and falling for Mary Maddocks (above) – an actress and director known for Coronation Street, Midsomer Murders, and Doctor Who –Don later welcomed sons Jacob and Archie.
Archie has since become a successful comedian and writer. His scripts and plays have been produced at various theatres around London.
Ralf Little
Ralf Little's brother, Ross is a former actor. Fans may have spotted him in Born and Bred (2002) and Little Boy Blue (2017). Nowadays, Ross works as a doctor, and Ralf couldn't be prouder.
