Sean Bean's star-studded thriller just landed on ITV – and fans have been 'waiting years'

All four seasons of the hit dystopian thriller, Snowpiercer, have arrived on ITVX – and fans couldn't be happier after waiting "years" to watch the final series.

Starring the likes of Sean Bean, Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, the post-apocalyptic drama is adapted from Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film of the same name and is set in 2026, seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland.

It follows the remnants of humanity who have taken shelter in a gigantic, perpetually moving train, with 1001 carriages, that circles the now-frozen globe. The cars are strictly divided by class, with the wealthy living in luxury up front and the stowaways holding up in filthy cars and plotting a rebellion.

Fans are over the moon that the gripping thriller has finally found a home in the UK and shared their delight on social media. One person wrote: "I've been waiting for Snowpiercer szn4 like forever," while another penned: "THIS IS NOT A DRILL, the final season of #Snowpiercer is now on @ITVX."

© ITV Jennifer Connelly stars as Melanie Cavill, Daveed Diggs plays Andre Layton in Snowpiercer

A third fan remarked: "Woo can finally watch #Snowpiercer season 4 thanks to ITVX," while another said they had waited "years" for season four.

The fourth and final season aired last year on AMC after the show was dropped by its original network, TNT.

© TNT/Everett/Shutterstock The series is available on ITVX

At the time, AMC's executive vice president of original programming Ben Davis said in a statement: "Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase – similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series – and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+."

The synopsis for series four reads: "Nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, Till and Ben encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie sends them off the train on a reconnaissance mission.

"Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries, compelling them to further confront the complexities of their new reality."

© JC Olivera Sean Bean stars in the hit thriller

The series features a cast of familiar faces, including Alison Wright, Rowan Blanchard, Iddo Goldberg, Lena Hall, Mickey Sumner, Sam Otto, Sheila Vand, Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina and Jaylin Fletcher.

Agents of SHIELD actor Clark Gregg and The Americans star Michael Aronov joined the show for season four.

Snowpiercer seasons one to four are available to watch ITVX now.