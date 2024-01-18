Grantchester star Oliver Dimsdale's wife is a famous TV star

Oliver Dimsdale is back on our screens in the latest series of ITV's hit detective drama, Grantchester, in which he plays photographer Daniel Marlowe, the boyfriend of Leonard Finch. The 51-year-old actor is known for his various small screen roles, including in Mr Selfridge, and the BBC TV series, He Knew He Was Right, which also starred David Tennant and Billy Nighy.

But did you know that Oliver's wife is also a TV star who has appeared in some major ITV dramas? Keep reading for all you need to know about the actor's famous wife.

WATCH: Oliver Dimsdale stars in Grantchester

Oliver is married to London-born actress Zoë Tapper. The 42-year-old, who trained at Academy Drama School and the Central School of Speech and Drama, landed her first major role playing Nell Gwynne in Richard Eyre's 2004 period film, Stage Beauty, starring Billy Crudup and Claire Danes.

From there, she went on to appear in various popular TV shows, including episodes of Foyle's War, Hotel Babylon, and Agatha Christie's Marple.

© Getty Oliver Dimsdale is married to actress Zoë Tapper

In 2008, she secured a part in BBC One's sci-fi series Survivors, in which she portrayed Dr. Anya Raczynski. Like her husband, she also made an appearance in ITV's Mr Selfridge, playing the role of Ellen Love in series one. The couple would appear in the same programme once again in 2020 when Zoë played Betsey Granger in Grantchester.

While she has an impressive list of screen credits, Zoë is perhaps best known for playing Sam Stenham in series two of the crime drama Safe House, and Katy Sutcliffe in ITV's thriller, Liar, in which she co-starred alongside Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd.

© ITV Zoë stars alongside John Simm in ITV's Grace

Her latest small screen credits include the Netflix sci-fi series The One, BBC One's 2022 miniseries Rules of the Game, and ITV's crime drama Grace, in which she played John Simm's on-screen colleague and girlfriend, Cleo.

Away from the cameras, Zoë lives in London with husband Oliver and their two school-aged children.

READ: Grantchester: who is new lead Rishi Nair? Everything to know

MORE: Grantchester stars Robson Green and Tom Brittney's close friendship explored

While the couple, who wed in 2008, tend to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, Zoë did share an insight into her home life whilst chatting with Kate Thornton on the White Wine Question Time podcast last year.

© ITV Zoe has appeared in various major shows

Revealing how she feels about her children potentially following in their parents' footsteps, the actress said: "There's this slightly funny sensibility sometimes when people say to me in regards to my children, 'ooh two actors as parents, are you worried they're going to want to go into the profession?' And I'm like, 'No I'm not worried at all!' If that's what they want to do I'm with them every single step of the way because I love it."

During the interview, Zoë also opened up about experiencing postnatal depression after having her two children.

"When I had my daughter, almost 12 years ago, I almost immediately, post-birth, had crippling postnatal depression," the actor explained. "It hit me like a sledgehammer, and I couldn't actually access the help I needed, at all."

© Netflix Zoe starred in Netflix's The One

Zoë's experience led her to the London-based charity Mums Aid, which provides pregnant and new mums with mental health support.

"I felt so strongly that if I was suffering from this – and with all the people who supported me around me – there must be other women out there who didn't have that support, and were on their own," said Zoë, who is now an ambassador for the charity.