The Chase star Jenny Ryan's life off-camera with famous partner

In January, Jenny revealed that she's in the process of moving house and while she kept the details of her new place under wraps, the quizzer previously spoke of her hopes of swapping London for the countryside.

Appearing on the BBC's Escape to the Country in 2022, Jenny explained: "This is about me moving to what I call closer to home. London is where I have a home, but my home and my heart are always back up north."

While Jenny had her sights set on a beautiful Lancashire cottage, the property got snapped up before she got a chance to view it for a second time with her parents.

After the episode was repeated in September last year, Jenny shared an update with her Instagram followers. "What I really wanted to do was to take my parents to have a viewing and see what they thought but by the time we could arrange that, someone else had put an offer in on the place," she explained. "I mean, it's a great place, so absolutely no wonder somebody snapped it up. I hope they're having a lovely time there. For me, the search continues."