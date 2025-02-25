The Chase star Jenny Ryan's life off-camera with famous partner

Jenny Ryan is one of daytime TV's most recognisable stars thanks to ITV's smash-hit quiz show, The Chase. The 42-year-old professional quizzer has been part of the line-up for almost ten years, having made her debut in September 2015.
But while fans of the show will know Jenny – aka The Vixen – for her impressive general knowledge, what about her life off-camera? Find out more about the TV star below, including her famous boyfriend…
Jenny's career
Jenny was already a familiar face on our TV screens before joining The Chase in 2015, having appeared on various quiz shows such as University Challenge, Mastermind, and Only Connect.
Before her on-screen career, Jenny worked behind the scenes as a researcher and writer on quiz shows like The Weakest Link and QI.
Jenny's home life
In January, Jenny revealed that she's in the process of moving house and while she kept the details of her new place under wraps, the quizzer previously spoke of her hopes of swapping London for the countryside.
Appearing on the BBC's Escape to the Country in 2022, Jenny explained: "This is about me moving to what I call closer to home. London is where I have a home, but my home and my heart are always back up north."
While Jenny had her sights set on a beautiful Lancashire cottage, the property got snapped up before she got a chance to view it for a second time with her parents.
After the episode was repeated in September last year, Jenny shared an update with her Instagram followers. "What I really wanted to do was to take my parents to have a viewing and see what they thought but by the time we could arrange that, someone else had put an offer in on the place," she explained. "I mean, it's a great place, so absolutely no wonder somebody snapped it up. I hope they're having a lovely time there. For me, the search continues."
Jenny's famous boyfriend
Jenny is in a relationship with Thom Tuck, who is an actor, writer and comedian.
The 42-year-old has made one-episode appearances in a number of hit shows, including The Crown, Fresh Meat and Babylon. He's also appeared in theatre productions of Death of A Salesman and Three Sisters.
As for his comedy work, Thom has performed several solo shows and was even nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe for Thom Tuck Goes Straight-to-DVD, which subsequently transferred to the Soho Theatre and was adapted for BBC Radio.
He's also one-third of the acclaimed sketch troupe The Penny Dreadfuls, who have made two series for Radio 4 and several audio dramas, according to Thom's website.
Jenny and Thom often share photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages. In April last year, Jenny shared a sweet selfie of her and Thom enjoying a refreshment in the sun. She captioned the snap: "Spring is here!"
Jenny's life away from quizzing
When she's not competing against contestants on The Chase, Jenny loves to sing and play the ukulele. Back in 2019, she was a contestant on X Factor: Celebrity and placed third behind singing duo Max and Harvey and winner Megan McKenna.
Jenny also hosts the quizzing podcast, Fingers On Buzzers, alongside comedian Lucy Porter.