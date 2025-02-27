NCIS star Brian Dietzen celebrates co-star's long-awaited return to show – fans are delighted

NCIS star Brian Dietzen welcomed a much-loved cast member back to the show in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo taken on the set of season 22, which shows the back of Brian and actress Elle Graper, who plays his on-screen daughter Victoria, the Jimmy Palmer actor wrote: "Welcome back Victoria. So glad you’re here.

"Monday. #NCIS," he added.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement, with one person writing: "Welcome back Victoria. Looking forward to this episode," while another added: "Been too long we've missed Vic."

A third fan remarked: "@elle.grace.official Wonderful to see you again on our screens! You and @briankdietzen are the best Father/daughter duo!! Love the iconic photo!"

Victoria, who we last saw almost three years ago in season 19, will be back on our screens in Monday's episode to help her dad take down an infamous bank robber.

Titled 'Close to Home', the upcoming episode sees the team get to work after Victoria uncovers a big sum of money near the naval library.

© Robert Voets/CBS Brian Dietzen plays Jimmy Palmer in NCIS

The episode synopsis reads: "When Torres receives a text from Jimmy's daughter who has discovered a large sum of money near the naval library, the team works together to investigate."

Executive producer Steven D. Binder teased the episode, revealing that Victoria is "going to team up with her father to help take down an infamous bank robber, like a D.B. Cooper type person". He also revealed that Knight will be involved in the episode.

© Robert Voets/ CBS The 22nd season is currently airing on CBS

The instalment also introduces a new character called Wendy, who lives next door to Jimmy. Could she be a new love interest following his breakup with Jessica Knight in season 21?

Steven told TV Insider: "Jimmy's going to have to go undercover. There's going to be some other women Jimmy's going to meet. So now you've got Knight there.

"We'll see how mature she is when Jimmy's undercover, the bell of the ball, and Knight has to watch through a camera," he added.

© Robert Voets/CBS Will Jimmy find love after his breakup with Jessica?

Like his character, Brian is a doting father in real life. The 47-year-old actor shares a son and a daughter with his wife, Kelly, whom he's been married to since 2004.

The family, who lives in LA, like to keep out of the spotlight.

NCIS season 22 airs on Mondays on CBS at 9/8c.