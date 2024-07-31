NCIS stars with famous relatives: from Hollywood legends to Virgin River connections

Mark Harmon is the son of two major celebrities. His mother, Elyse Knox, was a well-known actress, model, and fashion designer, with over 39 acting credits by the time Mark was born. Meanwhile, his father, Tom Harmon, was an American football player and sports broadcaster

According to Mark, it wasn't until he was eight that he recognised his parents' star power. "My parents kept things real," he told TV Insider. "I had no idea they were famous."

"It didn't hit me until one day when I was riding in the car with my father in Ann Arbor, Michigan," he explained. "I was maybe 8 and could barely see above the dashboard. And we stopped at a crosswalk. Suddenly we were surrounded by people who recognized my dad and were really thrilled to see him. I remember looking at this man I thought I knew so well and thinking, 'Who are you?'"

One of three siblings, Mark's sisters Kristin Nelson and Kelly Harmon went on to become actresses too, making brief appearances in TV series including Adam-12 and Bay City Blues. Sadly, in 2018, Kristin – who was previously married to the late singer Ricky Nelson – passed away after suffering a heart attack. Kelly now owns her own interior design company in Los Angeles.

As for his other famous relatives, Mark's son Sean, whom he shares with his wife – Mork and Mindy actress Pam Dawber – has since entered the spotlight. After starring as a younger version of Mark's NCIS counterpart, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, he is currently working as an executive producer on the upcoming spin-off, NCIS: Origins. Mark's younger son, Ty, is a screenwriter.