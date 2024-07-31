NCIS stars with famous relatives: from Hollywood legends to Virgin River connections

The NCIS cast may have a tight bond on screen, but away from the show they lead very different lives with their families. Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly and Sasha Alexander have spoken about their nearest and dearest in interviews, sharing their surprising connections to Hollywood icons and sports stars.
Here, we reveal which NCIS actors have famous relatives…
Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon is the son of two major celebrities. His mother, Elyse Knox, was a well-known actress, model, and fashion designer, with over 39 acting credits by the time Mark was born. Meanwhile, his father, Tom Harmon, was an American football player and sports broadcaster
According to Mark, it wasn't until he was eight that he recognised his parents' star power. "My parents kept things real," he told TV Insider. "I had no idea they were famous."
"It didn't hit me until one day when I was riding in the car with my father in Ann Arbor, Michigan," he explained. "I was maybe 8 and could barely see above the dashboard. And we stopped at a crosswalk. Suddenly we were surrounded by people who recognized my dad and were really thrilled to see him. I remember looking at this man I thought I knew so well and thinking, 'Who are you?'"
One of three siblings, Mark's sisters Kristin Nelson and Kelly Harmon went on to become actresses too, making brief appearances in TV series including Adam-12 and Bay City Blues. Sadly, in 2018, Kristin – who was previously married to the late singer Ricky Nelson – passed away after suffering a heart attack. Kelly now owns her own interior design company in Los Angeles.
As for his other famous relatives, Mark's son Sean, whom he shares with his wife – Mork and Mindy actress Pam Dawber – has since entered the spotlight. After starring as a younger version of Mark's NCIS counterpart, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, he is currently working as an executive producer on the upcoming spin-off, NCIS: Origins. Mark's younger son, Ty, is a screenwriter.
Michael Weatherly
Michael Weatherly is the uncle of a Virgin River star! As it turns out, the Tony DiNozzo actor is related to Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe in the hit Netflix series.
Back in 2008, Alexandra made a rare comment about Michael, recalling how he helped her out in her early acting days, serving as a mentor.
"He can commiserate with me about whatever difficulties I'm going through, and he tends to have a lot of really good advice," she told Connecticut Magazine. "It's wonderful to have a family member who's so close, who's also my godfather."
Sasha Alexander
Sasha Alexander found love with Edoardo Ponti, and it was through their marriage that she became the daughter-in-law of Hollywood icon, Sophia Loren, and film producer Carlo Ponti.
Recalling her first meeting with Sophia, Sasha noted that it was "intimidating."
Speaking to Parade, she said: "This was six months in. But the minute I walked in, she gave me a hug and a kiss. She's an extremely warm person. She's phenomenal; she's stunning. She loves to eat and sleep and live.
"When we go out, we have Prosecco, chocolate and everything in between. It's funny: I took her to the airport yesterday, and she was like, 'What is this book everyone's talking about?' I bought her Fifty Shades of Grey and told her she needs to read it."
David McCallum
The late David McCallum hailed from a musical family. His mother, Dorothy, was a cellist, while his father, David Sr., was the leader of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Scottish National Orchestra.
David Sr was also one of 40 musicians assembled to perform on The Beatles' track 'A Day in the Life' which was featured on their album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. "Father was unique in that his hands were really the centre of his life, and keeping his hands safe and in perfect condition was paramount," the NCIS star said of his father.
"I've never said that to anyone before, but that is the way that I remember him. He would practise his violin incessantly, so we had the sound of the music throughout the house all the time."
David, who himself went on to welcome five children, has also got a famous son. Following in his grandparents' footsteps with his love of music, Val McCallum is an esteemed guitarist and singer-songwriter who has toured with Jackson Browne, Randy Newman, Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams, and Sheryl Crow.
Sean Murray
Following his mother's marriage, Sean Murray became the stepson of legendary television producer and screenwriter, Donald P. Bellisario, who created Magnum, P.I. and later NCIS. He is also the stepbrother of Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario and JAG actor Michael Bellisario.