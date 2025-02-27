Hoda Kotb coaxes former co-star to follow in her footsteps after departure from Today

Hoda Kotb is living a very different life since leaving her role on Today in January.

The host stepped down from her position alongside Savannah Guthrie and the rest of the morning show team after more than two decades with NBC, to spend more time with her family.

Now, she's encouraging her former co-star to follow in her footsteps.

After Lester Holt announced he was leaving NBC Nightly News, Hoda took to Instagram with a message for him.

She shared a snapshot of the former Weekend Today host and suggested he adopt her new lifestyle in the suburbs.

Hoda left Today to spend more time with family

"Lester!" she wrote. "Hats off to a great run on @nbcnightlynews ! Now all thats left is a move to the burbs.. and a @toyota sienna mini van! Xx love you @lesterholtnbc. Xo."

Hoda was vocal about her life change ahead of departing Today, when she and her daughters, Haley and Hope, moved from their apartment in NYC to a big house in the suburbs.

She ditched the subway for a people carrier and loved it!

Lester is leaving NBC Nightly News

"I love it! I got in there, I pushed the buttons ... then I went to the grocery store," she told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager about her maiden voyage in her car. "I love my minivan so much."

Hoda added: "Some of the neighbors are texting me, 'Hey girl, saw your ride. You picking up the kids next time?' Because I couldn’t drive the kids because I had a little car."

Hoda has carved out a new career in the wellness sector, while Lester is leaving his post to focus on his role on Dateline.

His memo to staff read: "After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do."

Hoda adores her new life in the suburbs

"I'm excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of Dateline NBC, but for the first time in a full time capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting Dateline hours on subjects I care deeply about."

He maintained: "I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places."



