Hoda Kotb returns to Today Show fold just weeks after leaving — fans have a lot to say

Hoda Kotb adored her time on the Today Show, and while she's getting used to her new normal following her last day on the show on January 10, she's already been back to see her former co-stars!

This week, the NBC alum reunited with her friends at Today for a very special reason, returning to the fold once again.

Hoda was pictured posing with Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer and Willie Geist in New York City on Wednesday while attending Willie's first ever Sunday Sitdown Live.

Willie - who co-hosts Weekend Today - hosts popular podcast Sunday Sitdown and his co-stars were all there to support him during his first live show, held at City Winery in Manhattan.

After photos were posted online of Hoda and her co-stars together again, many fans were quick to react to Hoda's return to the Today Show family. "So nice to see Hoda with them!" one wrote, while another commented: "Miss Hoda!" A third added: "Everyone loves a Hoda moment!"

Hoda had taken the opportunity to enjoy lunch with Savannah and Jenna while in the city too, and posted a selfie of the three of them together while sitting down at a restaurant.

"Love Wednesdays!! @savannahguthrie @jennabhager. Also remember when you had that big goodbye party and now I am like…… HIIIIIIIIIIII!" she wrote in the caption.

Hoda Kotb reunited with her Today Show family, including Willie Geist, to support him in Manhattan on Wednesday

Hoda's co-stars have all called her "brave" following her decision to leave the NBC daytime show while at the top of her game.

She knew it was for the best thing to do for her young family, as she wanted to make sure she was present for her two young daughters during their childhoods, knowing that time goes by so very fast.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb also went for lunch with Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager

She's a doting mom to Haley, eight, and five-year-old Hope, who she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

The star has been posting updates on her new normal on social media ever since leaving Today, including a picture of her "ordinary" morning taking her daughters to school, something she wasn't able to do when getting up in the early hours for her job on Today.

© Getty Images Hoda was replaced on Today by Craig Melvin

Hoda was treated to a special week in the leadup to her departure and an emotional show in her honor on January 10. This included throwback videos of her from over the years and special dedications from each of the anchors on the show.

The star announced her departure on the show on September 26, and her co-stars had been told just a few days beforehand. During the live show, she said: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb with daughters Haley and Hope

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and it's amazing people — all of you — never waver.

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."