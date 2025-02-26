Savannah Guthrie left shocked by Hoda Kotb’s actions after leaving Today

Despite no longer sharing the screen together on NBC, Savannah Guthrie just proved her friendship with her former Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb is closer than ever.

The news anchor was greeted with a sweet surprise by her close pal as Hoda rocked up to her latest book tour appearance on Tuesday. Savannah is currently promoting her upcoming novel Mostly What God Does is Love You with appearances in the midwest and on the east coast.

© Instagram The former co-hosts reunited

Savannah took to Instagram to share a photograph that captured the adorable surprise. The snaps depicted the duo hugging tentatively, with the 53-year-old dressed in a mustard-yellow blouse and a pair of light-wash jeans.

Hoda looked equally stylish in a cozy cream knitted sweater layered under a camel-hued gilet. Savannah captioned the post: "happiness is… your friend surprising — no, SHOCKING you — by showing up at your book event. @hodakotb there is just no one like you. my biggest cheerleader from beginning to end."

© Instagram Hoda surprised Savannah on her book tour

Fellow Today Show anchor Jenna Bush Hager was quick to flock to the comments as she penned: "In tears."

Savannah made an appearance in Houston, Texas, earlier last week before heading to Illinois, Missouri, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

The presenter's children's picture book is described as: "A beautiful companion to her #1 New York Times bestselling 2024 essay collection, Mostly What God Does."

© Instagram Savannah's new book

Discussing the inspiration behind her recent passion project, Savannah said: "We often tell our children how much we love them, but how different would our world be if we shared the simple truth that God loves them, too.

"This book is my way of sharing that message with the next generation so they grow up knowing how cherished they are and how, in turn, they can share that same love with others."

Religion lies at the centre of Savannah's heart as she revealed it's "what makes me tick". In an interview with Today.com, she shared: "It’s what makes me joyful. It's what helps me navigate the world and stresses and disappointments and fears."

© Instagram The presenter took time off the show to complete her book tour

The pair's reunion came shortly after they bumped into each other while vacationing with their families in Palm Beach, Florida.

© Instagram Savannah bumped into Hoda during her vacation

Savannah and Hoda ran into each other while indulging in al fresco dining. Hoda held up the camera for a selfie that depicted the pair alongside their individual families smiling for the photo.

The blonde beauty penned: "Oh and a bonus @hodakotb sighting for a little extra [sunshine emoji]."