Hoda Kotb's presence missed on Today by co-hosts as they take sides during lively discussion

It's been just over a month since Hoda Kotb's departure from the Today Show after 17 years on the air, but her co-anchors seem to still miss her presence.

The morning news show is now hosted by Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, with others like Carson Daly, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Willie Geist and more stepping in for other segments.

© Getty Images Hoda left Today on January 10, 2025

However, on the latest iteration of the NBC News show, Savannah attributed the lack of Hoda to the lack of "lady energy" on the air during an enthralling segment.

Carson, the host of Pop Start, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie F1, a sports action drama capturing the world of Formula One racing starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, and produced by champion racer Lewis Hamilton. Watch the first trailer for the movie below...

WATCH: The trailer for Brad Pitt's "F1"

Carson, joined by Al and Willie, who was sitting in for Craig, fawned over seeing the real world of F1 represented by the film, with Willie remarking on the buzz over the sport over the last few years and Al and Carson expressing excitement over seeing it on the big screen.

Savannah, stuck in the middle of the group, chimed in with: "Can I tell you, I'm really missing some lady energy right now," alluding to a lack of Hoda to balance out the dynamic.

She then turned to another part of the studio where Jenna Bush Hager stood ready to deliver the morning boost, and the two found a different topic of conversation — Brad Pitt himself.

© Getty Images A new look at the film divided the Today hosts over what the most attractive part of the movie really was

"Brad Pitt, can we just talk about him?" she told Jenna, who replied equally effusively: "[Brad] never looked better," with the other men also elaborating on the fact that he's a great actor regardless.

Savannah continued: "And that's what I take away…y'all are like, 'Oh, the engines,'" with Carson quipping back: "He's more than just man meat, Savannah." She turned back once again to Jenna, asking: "Jenna, are you with me, queen?" who shot back: "I'm with you, 100%!"

The host of The Voice tried turning it back to the topic at hand, continuing: "F1 hits theaters this summer, whether you wanna go for Brad Pitt or the cinematography," with the group agreeing that there's "something for everybody," and then moving on to the Morning Boost with Jenna.

© Instagram The former NBC anchor is now living in the suburbs with her two daughters

Although, it's not like the former colleagues have very far to go to find each other. While Hoda has now moved away from New York City to give her young daughters a more suburban upbringing, she remains very close with her Today family.

In fact, just this past holiday weekend, she was vacationing in Palm Beach, Florida with her family and happened to run into none other than Savannah herself.

"Oh and a bonus @hodakotb sighting for a little extra [sun]," she gushed on social media alongside a selfie of their reunion.

© Instagram Savannah bumped into Hoda during her vacation

And just weeks after Hoda's departure, she joined Jenna and Savannah for an intimate night out on the town. Savannah shared an adorable selfie of the gathering and wrote with it: "Reunited - but never really apart."