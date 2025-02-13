Gogglebox star wows fans with five-stone weight loss transformation

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper "couldn't be happier" with her five-stone weight loss as she shared before and after photos with her Instagram followers.

The TV star, 25, who was part of the original Gogglebox line-up, wowed fans with her impressive achievement on social media.

"Officially 5 stone down and I couldn't be happier," she captioned the photo. "Never thought I'd be able to reach this milestone so I think I can say I'm proud of myself. Thank you for being by my side throughout it all @tashelite.fitness."

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the star, with one person writing: "Wow Amy! Keep smashing it!" while another added: "Amazing well done. Keep going it'll be worth it!"

© Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock Amy Tapper has been on a health journey

Back in December, Amy celebrated losing a large amount of weight after facing "constant losing battles". "Ending the year on the biggest high I could ask for… losing the most amount of weight I've ever lost in my life - after constant losing battles, I found the answer for myself (more to be shared in 2025)," penned the former Gogglebox star. "My head space going into 2025 compared to 2024 is incomparable and I'm so proud of everything I've achieved this year. Now onto the most exciting year yet where I watch my big brother and my cousin/best friends get married (not to each other)."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Amy has been working hard on her fitness

Amy appeared on Gogglebox alongside her parents, Jonathan and Nikki, and brother Josh, for 11 seasons from 2013 to 2018. Josh was the first to leave the programme after landing an apprenticeship scheme in the Cabinet Office, and it didn't take long before Amy announced her departure, which was followed by a stint on Celebs Go Dating.

Speaking to The Mirror about his exit from the show in 2018, Josh explained: "The option to go back is always there but I want to move away from that and the focus is now very much on my job.

© @amytappsx/Instagram The Tapper family appeared on the show from 2013 to 2018

"Of course, I miss it and the sitting on the couch watching TV. But I am more focused on my future....it's a more a secure path," he continued.

While Josh is now a Labour candidate, Amy works in a hair salon in Hertfordshire.