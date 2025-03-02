Bergerac star makes shocking admission as she takes on iconic role

Zoë Wanamaker has revealed that she has never seen an episode of Bergerac, despite taking on one of the lead roles in the reboot.

The 75-year-old actress is stepping into the role of Charlie Hungerford, a wealthy and influential figure in Jersey. In the original series, which aired from 1981 to 1991, Charlie was Jim Bergerac's father-in-law and was played by Terence Alexander.

However, in the new series, the character has been reimagined as a woman, with Zoë taking over as Jim's mother-in-law.

A fresh take on Bergerac

The revived series launched on Thursday (February 27), bringing a modern twist to the much-loved detective drama.

Irish actor Damien Molony has taken over the role of Jim Bergerac, a detective struggling with personal demons while investigating the murder of a prominent businessman's daughter-in-law.

Speaking at the show's premiere, Zoë admitted that she did not base her portrayal of Charlie on the original version of the character.

"I'd never watched an episode of Bergerac so I didn't have any clue what I needed to reference," she said. "But it's a whole escape now to new generations. What is interesting is it's now one story all the way through."

A surprising connection with John Nettles

Although Zoë never watched Bergerac, she did have a history with John Nettles, who played the original Jim Bergerac.

The My Family actress revealed that they worked together at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1978 and even spent time outside of work together.

"John Nettles and I were at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford in 1978. We used to go horse riding on a Saturday when we weren't working on stage," she shared.

However, despite their past connection, Zoë admitted they are no longer in touch.

"And that's the last time I saw him," she said. "No, he doesn't speak to me."

A full-circle moment for Philip Glenister

Zoë is not the only cast member with an unexpected Bergerac connection.

Philip Glenister, who plays Arthur Wakefield, the father-in-law of the murder victim, also appeared in the original series.

The Life on Mars actor recalled having a small role in the show's final episode when he was fresh out of drama school.

"It was one of my first ever jobs," he said. "I left drama school in 1990, so it would have been literally one of my first jobs."

Reflecting on the experience, he added: "I just remember having two weeks in Jersey and having a good time, to be honest."

The Bergerac reboot is now airing on BBC One, bringing the detective drama to a new generation of viewers.

With a mix of familiar faces and fresh talent, the series offers a modern take on the beloved classic.

The full series is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.