Holliday Grainger to star in new thriller with Unforgotten star - see first look

Holliday Grainger is set to star in a new psychological drama from Disney+ – and it sounds gripping.

The Strike actress will star alongside Denise Gough (Andor) and Ambika Mod (One Day) in The Stolen Girl – an upcoming five-parter from the producers of Missing You and Fool Me Once. Intrigued? Find out more below…

Adapted from Alex Dahl's best-selling novel Playdate, the series is billed as a story about "fascinating, relatable and complex women in an unimaginable situation".

Jim Sturgess (Cloud Atlas), Bronagh Waugh (Unforgotten, The Suspect), and Michael Workeye (My Lady Jane) also star in the upcoming show, which is directed by Eva Husson (Mothering Sunday).

© Disney + Denise Gough and Jim Sturgess in The Stolen Girl

The series follows mum-of-two Elisa, whose world is turned upside down after her daughter vanishes from a friend's sleepover.

"When her 9-year-old daughter Lucia excitedly asks to go on an overnight playdate with her new best friend Josie, Elisa agrees," teases the synopsis. "After meeting Josie's mother, Rebecca, she's put at ease by her charming nature and their impressive house. But when she says goodnight to her daughter, she has no idea that she is about to be thrust into every parent's worst nightmare.

© Disney + Holliday Grainger will star in The Stolen Girl

"The next day, when Elisa goes to pick up Lucia, she discovers that the beautiful house was a holiday rental. Lucia is missing. Rebecca and Josie have vanished. What started out as her daughter’s first sleepover has turned into an abduction," it continues.

© Disney + Ambika Mod also stars in the show

"As an urgent manhunt unfolds across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred find themselves the object of police and public scrutiny. Elisa’s perfect family begins to unravel under the pressure, and long-buried secrets come to light. Rebecca took Lucia for a reason. And as viewers learn more about the tangled lives of these women we will wonder if Rebecca was justified in kidnapping the little girl – and whether she might be better off staying hidden."

The Stolen Girl comes to Disney+ in 2025.